My husband and I just bought a 1995 940 Volvo wagon with 247,000 miles on it. My car for the last 12 years and 174,000 miles has been a 2000 WS6 Trans Am. We bought it new and basically I drove it year round but avoided snow storms. Sadly a broken bolt on the exhaust manifold has taken the car off the road. So we searched for cheap used cars to get us by until we can fix the TA. I had read the reviews about the Volvo and we found one for $740.00. It just needed a driver front tie rod end but luckily it had been taken care of and all the brakes were new. Mind you, going from a Trans Am with incredible power even at the high mileage, incredible handling and the heaviness of the car I was worried I would be miserable in anything else.

