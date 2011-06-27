1995 Volvo 940 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$709 - $1,524
Used 940 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Daytime running lights debut. Level I and Level II trims are dropped in favor of less confusing base and Turbo designations.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volvo 940.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Frank Frieberg,07/30/2005
1995 940. I bought it 7 years ago with 90,000 miles on it and now it has 207,000. Two years ago I was looking to replace it with a reliable used car with ABS, front air bags, cheap insurance and some sort of side impact protection. I could not find anything affordable so I spent 4 grand and had everything done to my current volvo. The engine runs like new, the transmission is starting to feel rougher than it did at 90k but should be good for another 50k at least. The best thing is...this is the same engine as latter year 240s, replacement engines are cheap, parts are on the internet, Swedishbricks website can tell you how to fix anything on your car.
catsofmany,08/23/2012
My husband and I just bought a 1995 940 Volvo wagon with 247,000 miles on it. My car for the last 12 years and 174,000 miles has been a 2000 WS6 Trans Am. We bought it new and basically I drove it year round but avoided snow storms. Sadly a broken bolt on the exhaust manifold has taken the car off the road. So we searched for cheap used cars to get us by until we can fix the TA. I had read the reviews about the Volvo and we found one for $740.00. It just needed a driver front tie rod end but luckily it had been taken care of and all the brakes were new. Mind you, going from a Trans Am with incredible power even at the high mileage, incredible handling and the heaviness of the car I was worried I would be miserable in anything else.
iroll,10/21/2008
The Volvo 940 is a dependable, solid car that you can expect to own for over two decades with proper maintenance. It has a roomy interior but is thin enough to get through tight spots. Due the weight of the steel it takes a while to get the car moving, but once up to speed, it drives smoothly and is very maneuverable. Safe, long lasting, cheap to insure, and averages a respectable 22 mpg in the city. Can't go wrong with this car.
Julie,12/18/2008
I just graduated college and started a new job and now I want nothing more than to buy a new car. But I can't justify it because my '95 Volvo 940 just won't die! My parents bought it with 130k mi and I learned to drive on it about 6yrs ago. It's a bit sluggish so I'd recommend the turbo. The only major repairs we've done are a new alternator about 2 yrs ago, new gas pump about 5 yrs ago, and some belts and sensors last year. As long as you do your part to maintain them, they'll keep running for a loooong time. Great car for a teen since they're very safe and they couldn't get a speeding ticket if they tried. Also a great deal for the price.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Volvo 940 features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 940
Related Used 1995 Volvo 940 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019