I have owned every model of volvo up and down the line. My favorite being the classic 240 model but when I drove the 940, that was all over. I am now a 940t guy. It has the same extremely reliable 4 cyl engine that came in the 240 & 740. Very easy to work on and parts are cheap. The suspension was greatly improved over the 240 and so was the interior. With 375,000 miles on my 940turbo it drives as it did with 25,000 miles on the odometer. Have not had to do nothing but routine maintenance. This car has the get up & go for when you need it and is really fun to drive. I will be hanging on to mine along with my 244 and 245 for as long as I can. Nothing else has caught my eye.

