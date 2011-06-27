1993 Volvo 940 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$707 - $1,519
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Wagons have integrated child seats. All stereos have anti-theft feature, and air conditioning is free of CFCs. Wagons have an extra four gallons of fuel capacity and a revised rear seat. 940 GL dropped, but a base sedan and wagon continue.
ainlay,05/15/2014
I have owned every model of volvo up and down the line. My favorite being the classic 240 model but when I drove the 940, that was all over. I am now a 940t guy. It has the same extremely reliable 4 cyl engine that came in the 240 & 740. Very easy to work on and parts are cheap. The suspension was greatly improved over the 240 and so was the interior. With 375,000 miles on my 940turbo it drives as it did with 25,000 miles on the odometer. Have not had to do nothing but routine maintenance. This car has the get up & go for when you need it and is really fun to drive. I will be hanging on to mine along with my 244 and 245 for as long as I can. Nothing else has caught my eye.
Giancarlo,11/02/2015
4dr Sedan
If you have the chance of buying one of these with extremely low mileage, or at least below 100K, do it... particularly if it's a one-owner. Last of the rear wheel drive Volvos, built like nothing else, dependable, and easy to fix and diagnose. It will give you years and years more of faithful service, and doesn't really look that bad because even back in the day when I bought mine new, it wasn't stylish because it was built for function with tremendous materials like leather and paint on mine. Mileage isn't startling by today's standards, but I still average 23 overall and maintenance isn't a big thing with the electronic ignition. Even if the timing belt breaks it won't destroy the engine because it's what's referred to as a "run free" engine. It happened to me once and all that had to be done at the time of the new belt was to align the notches for the cam and crankshaft and reinstall a new timing belt.
eshipman,05/12/2011
We have over 300,000 miles on our 940. It has been the best car I have ever owned. It's a bit long in the tooth now, but perfect for my son to drive. We bought it used in '96 with 30K. No major issues. We have always kept up maint., I will buy another olvo soon!
JackSplat,06/14/2002
This has been the best car we ever owned. She has 131,000 miles on her and drives like the day we first brought her home. Maintenance costs are reasonable. If you do the preventative maintainence, this car will run forever. Don't buy a new Volvo if you're thinking about it. We purchased a 2000 S70 thinking we'd get similar reliability and it turned out to be an absolute lemon. The dealership in Dallas also sucks. Their mechanics are clueless. If you're in Orlando, you can't go wrong with the Winter Park dealership.
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
114 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
