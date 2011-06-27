Used 1990 Volvo 760 Consumer Reviews
Great first car, minor issues
I got my 760 about 2 months ago form a guy who took absolutly NO care of it. Its really a shame because it looks like all the damage thats been done to it has been his doing. The car drove right off the bat even though it had some moderate issues. The car has classic style. Alot of my friends tease it and call it a beater but im proud that its a volvo and its my car. THIS IS ONE DURABLE SEDAN. Whatever the guy before me put it thriugh he went to hell and back and for the price i payed ($400) its running like a champ. then engine and transmission are great. i plan to restore this car fullly and have it for awhile.
1987 Volvo 760 Turbo 4 Speed Auto Transmission
As of 11/30/2019 this 1987 Volvo 760 has 206,800 miles. Car has original engine, original turbo, original transmission. Great, reliable car. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. A reliable daily driver.
90 760 volvo
never thought i would drive a volvo, now i always will.
oneofthebest
I bought thi car off my brother in law who always serviced it himself being a volvo mechanic. I am the third owner now I am giving it to my boy for his first, solid reliable car being he is getting his license. In winter you must either put weight in the back even with Blizzak tires or super studded tires being it is rear wheel drive,
Awesome vehicle!
This car is a great daily use vehicle. Very reliable and well taken care of. Love the comfort and the large interior!
