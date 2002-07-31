Used 1990 Volvo 760
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volvo 760.
I got my 760 about 2 months ago form a guy who took absolutly NO care of it. Its really a shame because it looks like all the damage thats been done to it has been his doing. The car drove right off the bat even though it had some moderate issues. The car has classic style. Alot of my friends tease it and call it a beater but im proud that its a volvo and its my car. THIS IS ONE DURABLE SEDAN. Whatever the guy before me put it thriugh he went to hell and back and for the price i payed ($400) its running like a champ. then engine and transmission are great. i plan to restore this car fullly and have it for awhile.
As of 11/30/2019 this 1987 Volvo 760 has 206,800 miles. Car has original engine, original turbo, original transmission. Great, reliable car. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. A reliable daily driver.
never thought i would drive a volvo, now i always will.
I bought thi car off my brother in law who always serviced it himself being a volvo mechanic. I am the third owner now I am giving it to my boy for his first, solid reliable car being he is getting his license. In winter you must either put weight in the back even with Blizzak tires or super studded tires being it is rear wheel drive,
Features & Specs
|GLE 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|144 hp @ 5100 rpm
|GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 20 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|162 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
The least-expensive 1990 Volvo 760 is the 1990 Volvo 760 GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan.
Used 1990 Volvo 760 Overview
The Used 1990 Volvo 760 is offered in the following submodels: 760 Sedan, 760 Wagon. Available styles include GLE 4dr Sedan, GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan, and GLE Turbo 4dr Wagon.
