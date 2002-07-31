  1. Home
Used 1990 Volvo 760
Used 1990 Volvo 760

What to expect

1990 Highlights

New Generation III turbo engine is introduced.
Used 1990 Volvo 760 pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volvo 760.

5 star reviews: 91%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • engine
  • interior
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • seats
  • maintenance & parts
  • oil
  • cup holders
  • driving experience
  • safety
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • appearance
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, Great first car, minor issues
jacksonreese,

I got my 760 about 2 months ago form a guy who took absolutly NO care of it. Its really a shame because it looks like all the damage thats been done to it has been his doing. The car drove right off the bat even though it had some moderate issues. The car has classic style. Alot of my friends tease it and call it a beater but im proud that its a volvo and its my car. THIS IS ONE DURABLE SEDAN. Whatever the guy before me put it thriugh he went to hell and back and for the price i payed ($400) its running like a champ. then engine and transmission are great. i plan to restore this car fullly and have it for awhile.

5 out of 5 stars, 1987 Volvo 760 Turbo 4 Speed Auto Transmission
mec12,
GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan

As of 11/30/2019 this 1987 Volvo 760 has 206,800 miles. Car has original engine, original turbo, original transmission. Great, reliable car. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. A reliable daily driver.

4.75 out of 5 stars, 90 760 volvo
walt thompson,

never thought i would drive a volvo, now i always will.

4.75 out of 5 stars, oneofthebest
happyvolvowner,

I bought thi car off my brother in law who always serviced it himself being a volvo mechanic. I am the third owner now I am giving it to my boy for his first, solid reliable car being he is getting his license. In winter you must either put weight in the back even with Blizzak tires or super studded tires being it is rear wheel drive,

See all 11 reviews

Features & Specs

GLE 4dr Sedan features & specs
GLE 4dr Sedan
MPG 15 city / 19 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 5100 rpm
GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan features & specs
GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan
MPG 16 city / 20 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Volvo 760 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Volvo 760 for sale
FAQ

Is the Volvo 760 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1990 760 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo 760 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 760 gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 760 has 16.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo 760. Learn more

Is the Volvo 760 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo 760 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 760. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 760's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1990 Volvo 760 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1990 Volvo 760 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1990 760 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1990 Volvo 760?

The least-expensive 1990 Volvo 760 is the 1990 Volvo 760 GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Volvo 760?

    If you're interested in the Volvo 760, the next question is, which 760 model is right for you? 760 variants include GLE 4dr Sedan, and GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan. For a full list of 760 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 1990 Volvo 760 Overview

    The Used 1990 Volvo 760 is offered in the following submodels: 760 Sedan, 760 Wagon. Available styles include GLE 4dr Sedan, GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan, and GLE Turbo 4dr Wagon.

    What do people think of the 1990 Volvo 760?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1990 Volvo 760 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1990 760 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1990 760.

