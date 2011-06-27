1990 Volvo 760 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
List Price Estimate
$768 - $1,851
Used 760 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New Generation III turbo engine is introduced.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volvo 760.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jacksonreese,03/04/2011
I got my 760 about 2 months ago form a guy who took absolutly NO care of it. Its really a shame because it looks like all the damage thats been done to it has been his doing. The car drove right off the bat even though it had some moderate issues. The car has classic style. Alot of my friends tease it and call it a beater but im proud that its a volvo and its my car. THIS IS ONE DURABLE SEDAN. Whatever the guy before me put it thriugh he went to hell and back and for the price i payed ($400) its running like a champ. then engine and transmission are great. i plan to restore this car fullly and have it for awhile.
mec12,11/13/2014
GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan
As of 11/30/2019 this 1987 Volvo 760 has 206,800 miles. Car has original engine, original turbo, original transmission. Great, reliable car. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. A reliable daily driver.
walt thompson,07/31/2002
never thought i would drive a volvo, now i always will.
happyvolvowner,04/15/2003
I bought thi car off my brother in law who always serviced it himself being a volvo mechanic. I am the third owner now I am giving it to my boy for his first, solid reliable car being he is getting his license. In winter you must either put weight in the back even with Blizzak tires or super studded tires being it is rear wheel drive,
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Volvo 760 features & specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 760
Related Used 1990 Volvo 760 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019