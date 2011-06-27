  1. Home
1990 Volvo 760 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New Generation III turbo engine is introduced.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great first car, minor issues
jacksonreese,03/04/2011
I got my 760 about 2 months ago form a guy who took absolutly NO care of it. Its really a shame because it looks like all the damage thats been done to it has been his doing. The car drove right off the bat even though it had some moderate issues. The car has classic style. Alot of my friends tease it and call it a beater but im proud that its a volvo and its my car. THIS IS ONE DURABLE SEDAN. Whatever the guy before me put it thriugh he went to hell and back and for the price i payed ($400) its running like a champ. then engine and transmission are great. i plan to restore this car fullly and have it for awhile.
1987 Volvo 760 Turbo 4 Speed Auto Transmission
mec12,11/13/2014
GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan
As of 11/30/2019 this 1987 Volvo 760 has 206,800 miles. Car has original engine, original turbo, original transmission. Great, reliable car. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend this car to anyone. A reliable daily driver.
90 760 volvo
walt thompson,07/31/2002
never thought i would drive a volvo, now i always will.
oneofthebest
happyvolvowner,04/15/2003
I bought thi car off my brother in law who always serviced it himself being a volvo mechanic. I am the third owner now I am giving it to my boy for his first, solid reliable car being he is getting his license. In winter you must either put weight in the back even with Blizzak tires or super studded tires being it is rear wheel drive,
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
144 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Volvo 760 Overview

The Used 1990 Volvo 760 is offered in the following submodels: 760 Sedan, 760 Wagon. Available styles include GLE 4dr Sedan, GLE Turbo 4dr Sedan, and GLE Turbo 4dr Wagon.

