Used 1990 Volvo 760 for Sale Near Me

I got my 760 about 2 months ago form a guy who took absolutly NO care of it. Its really a shame because it looks like all the damage thats been done to it has been his doing. The car drove right off the bat even though it had some moderate issues. The car has classic style. Alot of my friends tease it and call it a beater but im proud that its a volvo and its my car. THIS IS ONE DURABLE SEDAN. Whatever the guy before me put it thriugh he went to hell and back and for the price i payed ($400) its running like a champ. then engine and transmission are great. i plan to restore this car fullly and have it for awhile.

Read more