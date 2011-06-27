  1. Home
Used 1993 Volvo 240 Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(54%)4(46%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beloved Tank

Pam C., 12/28/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought the car used a year ago. After an initial problem with the cat conv. the car has been a work horse and a pleasure to drive. I added the IPD bars and the car has an amazing turning radius for a big car. It hauls dogs and home depot trips in all weather with no complaints. Easily does 80 mph highway, 0-60 can take awhile from the 4 hard-working cyls.

My 1986 DL

Michael C, 06/18/2002
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Sorry, but I actually had a 1986 240 DL Wagon. However I had to write about it especially since this was the last year they were made. I used mine as a car, wagon, pick-up etc. It worked great no matter what I needed. But the people at IPD helped me to make it better. So much so that after spending a little money with them the result was a vehicle that would haul and then handle better than my Corvette. It was a sad day when the company decided to stop making them and even worse is that what cost me $15000.00 in 86 cannot be touched today. I guess I'll look for a low mileage 93 and give the people at IPD a call.

it's not car. it's family.

EM, 01/06/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

First Volvo for me after looking at all sorts of used cars. I bought it on eBay-- I live in the rust belt, so there weren't many around me that weren't clean, even if they were lower on miles. I bought it from a guy that buys 240s, fixes them up and sells them, and I flew in to get it and turned around and drove it 6 hours home. It drives like a dream. It is FANTASTIC in the snow. I put sandbags in the rear and good snow tires on her and so far, she out handles our AWD vehicle. We've gotten a ton of snow, so that's saying a lot. i have owned used cars my whole life-- five of them, to be exact, and I LOVE this car.

Volvo 240 - 1993

Jon S. P., 03/15/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Overall this is a great car/wagon for hauling kids, bikes, camping gear, etc. A really safe car to buy for under 10 000 $.

Great Car

tqburke, 06/22/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 1993 240 was the last year they made this car and the one I drive is fitted with the B230FX Motor. Having owned a few 240's, this is definately the best in performance with a very smooth engine. There are very few things that go wrong with the cars but the BOSCH engine management system should use genuine parts for best performance.

