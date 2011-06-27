Used 1990 Volvo 240 Sedan Consumer Reviews

1990 Volvo 240DL Kimberly , 07/30/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I didn't know anything about Volvos when I got my car, but I'm a convert. My Volvo is solid and reliable even though I'm terrible about tune-ups & oil changes (every few years). I grew up with Nissans and Toyotas and I thought bi-yearly break downs were a given. My Volvo has broken down only once after 7 years of smooth sailing. It was a sensor problem. I took it in for a full tune-up this time because I want it to last another 200,000 miles. My mechanic says it's possible. Do find yourself a mechanic who knows these cars. Volvos do not react well to aftermarket parts and there are some quirks which only an old pro will know. Report Abuse

1990 Volvo 240 DL, still one of the best cars! Tito Montero , 06/29/2018 DL 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The 1990 Volvo 240 DL is one of the best cars out there! Many people don’t realize the amazing type of car the 240 is... It is not indestructible but with regular maintenance, like the one you should do to any other vehicle, it will last for many years. I rescued mine from a neighbor’s backyard and gave it a new life in March 2017. I did all the repairs reading the repair manual and using YouTube for reference. I used some original and replacement parts and the parts were easy to find and more affordable that my other vehicles. You will really enjoy driving and working on this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1988 Volvo 240 DL Bajabongo , 04/12/2009 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've always loved Volvos, owned a 960, which was a great car, but it does not even compare to my 240 DL. The car is a tank. I feel very safe driving it around town and on the highway. The fuel economy is decent, although I did manage to get around 28 MPG when driving steady 55 MPH on the highway. The car is very simple to maintain and you will not get charged extra just because it is an import. I love the car's design, which really sets it apart from other vehicles. Because the car is so roomy, and has great visibility it has become an all time favorite of Hollywood (there is a bunch of movies in which the car is featured..Bridge to Tarabitha being one of them)..If you get a chance get one.. Report Abuse

My obtainable dream car. gooby1 , 08/17/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've wanted a 240 since I was a kid, in the early 80's.. Since I began driving, I've owned Saab, BMW, Nissan, Daewoo (yeah, lol!) Audi, and Honda.. Only one of these were new, (the 'woo) and the rest were on the older end of things.. but certainly not 25 like my 1987 240! I recently purchased mine with about 150,000 miles.. it was well maintained and *everything* still works. I love the simplicity of the design, the fantastic ride, and great turning circle. The car may be slow, but it feels solid, competent, and surefooted. I'm looking forward to owning this for a while, and making a hobby out of it too :) Report Abuse