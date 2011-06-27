Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews
Love our Touareg
Moved down in size from a series of Ford Expeditions and an Infiniti QX56, but this was an absolute upgrade in all the aspects that count to me now. With no more kids in the house, I don't need the huge vehicle with a third-row seat anymore. This vehicle has far more luxury, solidity, precision, and safety than any previous vehicle I've owned, and compares well to my past Audis and BMW's but at a price point that belies its luxury and performance. With a sticker of $55K, we paid around $43K with discounts and incentives. What a steal; I'm very happy to have downsized to a much better commuter vehicle in all respects, while still being able to tow my 5000 lb boat with towing capacity to spare.
Best SUV - 2016 Touareg
Great value. The Touareg Sport with Technology model has all the safety features available. It's a pleasure to drive as it performs very well and is very comfortable. We've owned many VWs over the years and our 2016 Touareg is the best of them all.
Luxury and Power at an excellent price.
We took advantage of the deals and price reduction that VW had to do with the diesel problem. I had a substantial reduction on the price for this marvelous car. I was waiting for the TDI to be available but the negotiation was so convenient that I could not refuse the opportunity. I always had Toyota and Subaru, VW prices were still too high until the problem appears and allow many people to afford the most expensive car that VW was selling. I have the color combination that I want it, the engine is quite powerfull and driving home from the place i bought it it was extremely comfortable and the riding is way better than any Japanese or American cars, it just feel that the car stick to the road the faster you go. In fact I had to really floor the accelerator in 2 opportunities, not to be a showboat a.h. but to pass a line of 18 wheels trucks that was obstructing the road for several miles. The engine really roars and is not only a lot of noise with no action,but a lot of passing power. I had the chance of driving the TDI and this power was more evident. As I mentioned I lost the window and came to the dealer 1 day after the no selling decision was taken nationwide. I have read cons comments about the mpg but if you realize the car is full time AWD and off course this cars will take more gas and even more tire rubber that simpler FWD or RWD. I believe owing this Suv gives you a lot of prestige because you do not see many of them driving around, in your town or the road, the price may be a factor. But thing about this will select also a niche of buyers. Same thing happens with the Land Cruisers from Toyota, you do not see many around because is only for few people able to afford it, still a great truck that is highly valued here and overseas. The off road capability of this car is amazing, besides that the American selling model do not has the posibility to increase or decrease the car hight (which is the advantage of Jeep Cherokee) still give you the advantage of changing roads or climb to higher lands in every day situations like heavy rain, floded roads, muddy FM roads, etc. The model I got is stronger than a Toyota 4Runner and way more comfortable however we lost some luggage space. The wheels are big and the tires are wider than many other SUVs giving the vehicle a bad ass presence. I am very happy with our purchase and as soon as the TDI is available I am changing my Suv. UPDATE. Thanks to Edmunds.com that has invited me to complement my review. It is August 2018 and we has had the car for 2+ years. It has been great. We never changed it because the TDI were not really available and I do not want it because there may not be spare parts in the future. The SUV still drives excellent, It has 32000 miles now and we have only change the original tires for a new Michelin set and the grip to the road is amazing. The original tires wore down pretty quick and we have correct the alignement. By the way this is done only at the VW because at NTB my usual shop, they were not able to do because they need an special tool. Off course it was expensive but the car still runs like new. Postsale service is very good, but expensive! We even have the chance to use it "off road" when there were a lot of floaded roads and muddy detour roads and it did really good. I have the opportunity to tow one of those medium size U-haul trailers and it was uneventfull. Gas mileage decreased because it is not diesel but it did very good climbing small hills with it. I heve seen videos and reviews and the general opinion about this SUV is very good. At VW they offer me to buy the VW Atlas as an "upgrade" from mine, it is bigger than mine but absolutely poor in gadgets and potency, so I decline the "offer". The SUV is no longer being sold in the US but it is still produced in Germany for European countries. The new 2019 Touareg is absolutely amazing but from what I heard from VW will not come to us because they want to promote sales for the Atals and Tiguan that does not compare to my Touareg. I advice whoever is reading my review that if they need a solid reliable car for their college kids this is an excellent option because price in the used market are still afordable. This will change and will be harder to grasp one of them.
Grey Beast
Took advantage of the reduced price for repaired 2016 TDI's and purchased it "new " in December 2017. Traded in a 2014 TDI as I knew the 16's were the last TDI's VW will ever sell here. This is my third T'Reg after initially owning a Hybrid. The car runs and drives without any problems. To date 14K miles. Acceleration is that of a sports car but with much better gas mileage. I frequently drive 1,000 stints and can stretch stops between fuel fills to 700 miles. Interior is typically high quality no nonsense German engineering. Its a shame that these are the last ones. Don't believe the media hype, these cars a a great value. My only regret is that they didn't sell the V-8 TDI's here, otherwise it would be in my garage.
GREAT SUV, wish they kept them in the U.S.
Iv'e owned nearly two dozen VW's of pretty much every model except a Beetle. This is now my third Touareg (2016 Executive) I did have a 2018 Atlas SE R-Line which I returned after a year. The Atlas was a great looking vehicle however I'm very sorry to say it was the worst Volkswagen I've ever owned. The Atlas was cheaply made, in order to be more Americanized (sorry America). The overall fit and feel was horrendous and had to return it. I had to pick up another Touareg due to it being such a solid feeling vehicle, the best vehicle Iv'e owned by far.
