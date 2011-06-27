Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews

Tiberious Book , 08/02/2016 VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

We took advantage of the deals and price reduction that VW had to do with the diesel problem. I had a substantial reduction on the price for this marvelous car. I was waiting for the TDI to be available but the negotiation was so convenient that I could not refuse the opportunity. I always had Toyota and Subaru, VW prices were still too high until the problem appears and allow many people to afford the most expensive car that VW was selling. I have the color combination that I want it, the engine is quite powerfull and driving home from the place i bought it it was extremely comfortable and the riding is way better than any Japanese or American cars, it just feel that the car stick to the road the faster you go. In fact I had to really floor the accelerator in 2 opportunities, not to be a showboat a.h. but to pass a line of 18 wheels trucks that was obstructing the road for several miles. The engine really roars and is not only a lot of noise with no action,but a lot of passing power. I had the chance of driving the TDI and this power was more evident. As I mentioned I lost the window and came to the dealer 1 day after the no selling decision was taken nationwide. I have read cons comments about the mpg but if you realize the car is full time AWD and off course this cars will take more gas and even more tire rubber that simpler FWD or RWD. I believe owing this Suv gives you a lot of prestige because you do not see many of them driving around, in your town or the road, the price may be a factor. But thing about this will select also a niche of buyers. Same thing happens with the Land Cruisers from Toyota, you do not see many around because is only for few people able to afford it, still a great truck that is highly valued here and overseas. The off road capability of this car is amazing, besides that the American selling model do not has the posibility to increase or decrease the car hight (which is the advantage of Jeep Cherokee) still give you the advantage of changing roads or climb to higher lands in every day situations like heavy rain, floded roads, muddy FM roads, etc. The model I got is stronger than a Toyota 4Runner and way more comfortable however we lost some luggage space. The wheels are big and the tires are wider than many other SUVs giving the vehicle a bad ass presence. I am very happy with our purchase and as soon as the TDI is available I am changing my Suv. UPDATE. Thanks to Edmunds.com that has invited me to complement my review. It is August 2018 and we has had the car for 2+ years. It has been great. We never changed it because the TDI were not really available and I do not want it because there may not be spare parts in the future. The SUV still drives excellent, It has 32000 miles now and we have only change the original tires for a new Michelin set and the grip to the road is amazing. The original tires wore down pretty quick and we have correct the alignement. By the way this is done only at the VW because at NTB my usual shop, they were not able to do because they need an special tool. Off course it was expensive but the car still runs like new. Postsale service is very good, but expensive! We even have the chance to use it "off road" when there were a lot of floaded roads and muddy detour roads and it did really good. I have the opportunity to tow one of those medium size U-haul trailers and it was uneventfull. Gas mileage decreased because it is not diesel but it did very good climbing small hills with it. I heve seen videos and reviews and the general opinion about this SUV is very good. At VW they offer me to buy the VW Atlas as an "upgrade" from mine, it is bigger than mine but absolutely poor in gadgets and potency, so I decline the "offer". The SUV is no longer being sold in the US but it is still produced in Germany for European countries. The new 2019 Touareg is absolutely amazing but from what I heard from VW will not come to us because they want to promote sales for the Atals and Tiguan that does not compare to my Touareg. I advice whoever is reading my review that if they need a solid reliable car for their college kids this is an excellent option because price in the used market are still afordable. This will change and will be harder to grasp one of them.