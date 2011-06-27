Used 2005 Volkswagen Touareg Consumer Reviews
You have one? I'll buy it.
2012 was a good car (my son's car with 120,000) he still drives it. My 2005 with 72,000 miles IS great.That's from personal experience. Comfortable ,solid, feeling safe in it.Comfortable seats and plenty of room. Lock the differential and you can go anywhere.
Not great but ok.
I am a mechanic for a used German car dealer and I bought this trade in for fun, its a late build 2005. BTW 2004 is a lemon, mid to late build 2005+ is a good car. Positives: Interior, exterior, solid vehicle. Negatives: Terrible gas mileage, 6 speed transmission shifts constantly and hard, radio is horrific, small interior, too many electronic gizmos. 4.2L Audi engine is excellent. Its a tough German car not a smooth Japanese car. If you don't believe me go to web VW boards and check the car out, the transmission is the worst aspect of this vehicle but you can reprogram it with some success. Overall nice and somewhat better than some of the Mercedes I work on.
Great Vehichle
THis is our 2nd touareg. The 1st one was a buyback because of electrical problems that were never ending. However, we still loved the car and agreed to take a replacement Touareg. The 05 Touareg has met all our expectations is probaly the nicest SUV we saw while we were looking to make our purchase. We compared it to the BMX X5 and X3, Lexus, etc. However kept coming back to it. Even after our initial lemon Touareg, this is still our favourite vehicle and am glad we stuck with it. The 05' has been problem free since we have had it.
What a great ride!
This is a terrific SUV. Yes, its a gas hog, but the power, control, and creature comforts out weigh that particular negative. I bought this to haul my elderly handicap parents, and their scooters around town. We all love the smooth ride, AC, and Its turning capability. Its easy to climb in and out of, and we find that even though we do not plan on having more than three adults at a time, we are all happy with the space provided inside. Check timing belt, and tires. Expensive to replace.
Lovely to drive, Costly to repair
I bought this SUV used and love it so far. Its true what everyone says about the brakes, tires, fuel efficiency and service. My tires were $800 for all 4 and the shop rotates my tires for free anytime i want to. Same shop tells me the brakes aren't cheap either $600 for ceramic pads up front. However, this truck is solid and safe you will bulldoze through snow and probably won't every hydroplane in the rain. You will love this truck until you get to the shop(try to stay away from the dealership, their labor is super expensive)
