  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Touareg
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg
  5. Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Touareg
5(66%)4(15%)3(13%)2(5%)1(1%)
4.4
585 reviews
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale
List Price Range
$2,900 - $7,500
Used Touareg for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...117

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Been a great car for us

VW Fan, 08/22/2010
41 of 41 people found this review helpful

The car has the amenities of a luxury car, handles like a sports car, has the power of a muscle car, all with great off road capabilities. 100K+ miles and has never left us stranded. The body style doesn't show its age and still turns heads on the road. We live in the country and it has survived the gravel roads as an everyday driver for my wife. Its great for travel (other than the mileage) and gives a sense of safety and security no matter the driving conditions.

Report Abuse

Where are you guys shopping at?!

Diana, 01/30/2016
V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
46 of 47 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used at 100,000 had it for over 2 years. I've had absolutely no issues. I've had my breaks changed and tires and it didn't break the bank. Word to the wise make friends with someone who is familiar with these cars. My mechanic changes my breaks for under $100 [i purchased the brakes] my tires are 20" run me $123 a piece cash! Shop around and you won't spend so much the dealer over charges EVERYONE KNOWS THAT!!'

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

What was I thinking!

J Walker, 09/22/2009
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Problems: $1800 to replace wires in electrical system (quoted$6000); $175 to replace power mirror knob; $875 for driveshaft; $700 to fix AC and rear latch release; $50 per coil wire, bought at least 8, not to mention plugs--currently been told airbag inflator needs replaced ($580) and catalytic converter ($1000). My father is a car dealer, so I bought this from the VW lease line at the auction w/39,000 miles. Had to replace the coil wires and plugs within 1 month. I've been able to save money on some parts and labor with one of my dad's mechanics. Only take to VW when I have to. Always some light on-tire; airbag; brake sensor (need to replace the sensors). Be prepared to spend $$$

Report Abuse

Love the vehicle - hate the repair bills.

farwest, 04/04/2012
36 of 39 people found this review helpful

Wife uses this as a daily driver to work - 20 mile round trip - almost all highway miles. But is horribly expensive to maintain. $700 for heater blower motor (in California - so hardly ever used). $2800 for timing belt at 60K miles. Just got quoted $3500 to replace the [non-permissible content removed] alternator (have to lower the friggin engine to do it). As much as I like the Taureg, I'd never recommend anyone buy one that is out of warranty.

Report Abuse

Love my Tourareg

Karen, 01/23/2016
V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I really love this car and have been driving it for the past six years. I am really sad that the new SUVs do not come with the V-8. Sad sad sad!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...117
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Touaregs for sale

Related Used 2004 Volkswagen Touareg SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles