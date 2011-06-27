Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Diesel Consumer Reviews

TDI V-6 2009 Riverman , 02/11/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This is my second Touareg replacing a 2005 V-6 with a 2009 V-6 TDI after an incident with a adult beef cow. The solid durability, safety and handling features are critical for preventing personal injury in an emergency. The handling features of the Touareg makes for stress reduction when driving on ice and unplowed roads in remote rural areas. Clean diesel technology results in a quiet engine with excellent acceleration when needed. It also has much improved fuel economy over the V- 6 gasoline engine. Report Abuse

The Perfect SUV for My Needs and Lifestyle George , 09/08/2018 V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Somehow, VW was able to combine a rugged, extremely off-road capable SUV, with a luxury "Audi-like" sports sedan -- and named it Touareg. Do I need say more? My Touareg TDI has exceeded my expectations and has never had anything other than very minor issues such as needing to replace a light bulb now and then. No mechanical problems in 9 years of ownership. The TDI has all the get-up-and-go you will ever need and handling is smooth and sporty. If you need just one vehicle that will take you camping in the boondocks or to a black tie event in the big city, the Touareg will not disappoint. As with any fine automobile, the Touareg needs to receive its scheduled maintenance and owners should remain engaged in the care and feeding of this outstanding conveyance. Treat it as you would a valued friend, and it will take care of you in return.