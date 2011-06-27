  1. Home
Used 2009 Volkswagen Touareg 2 Diesel Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
TDI V-6 2009

Riverman, 02/11/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This is my second Touareg replacing a 2005 V-6 with a 2009 V-6 TDI after an incident with a adult beef cow. The solid durability, safety and handling features are critical for preventing personal injury in an emergency. The handling features of the Touareg makes for stress reduction when driving on ice and unplowed roads in remote rural areas. Clean diesel technology results in a quiet engine with excellent acceleration when needed. It also has much improved fuel economy over the V- 6 gasoline engine.

The Perfect SUV for My Needs and Lifestyle

George, 09/08/2018
V6 TDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Somehow, VW was able to combine a rugged, extremely off-road capable SUV, with a luxury "Audi-like" sports sedan -- and named it Touareg. Do I need say more? My Touareg TDI has exceeded my expectations and has never had anything other than very minor issues such as needing to replace a light bulb now and then. No mechanical problems in 9 years of ownership. The TDI has all the get-up-and-go you will ever need and handling is smooth and sporty. If you need just one vehicle that will take you camping in the boondocks or to a black tie event in the big city, the Touareg will not disappoint. As with any fine automobile, the Touareg needs to receive its scheduled maintenance and owners should remain engaged in the care and feeding of this outstanding conveyance. Treat it as you would a valued friend, and it will take care of you in return.

Big Mistake

chefron, 10/12/2010
7 of 10 people found this review helpful

Drivers beware! I had a 2008 Touareg 2 and decided to go for the 2009 Touareg TDI. My TDI has less than 10,000 miles and can't make it out of the shop. The Touareg has been towed twice and driven 3 additional times back to the dealer for the same problem "no power" Nobody has a clue what is wrong with the VW Touareg TDI. I have had VW America make promise dates that just go by.Thank God Kentucky has a lemon law. My new 2009 TDI Touareg was not road worthy. The exhaust was so hot it melted the plastic bumper as well. Be sure to replace the metal washer with every oil change. The car was dripping so much oil it was towed back to the dealer. My pearl white TDI has faded to "lemon" yellow.

Research Similar Vehicles