Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive and feels very posh gorkem , 11/07/2012 61 of 61 people found this review helpful I test drove the 2012 model tiguan and felt the weird gear shifts. 2013 model does not have it. No vibrations, rumbling or what so ever in any speed. The panaromic sunroof is gorgeous. Driving is very fun and feels very safe. I can take winding roads with 50 on hwy when the reccomendation is 30. Grips the road and asks more. Bluetooth is avrcp 1.3 tho, which does not work with iPhone's 1.4 avrcp (ios6) so I can not skip tracks (I can still listen tho) Interior build quality is very good. Interior looks very cool especially at night, all the red lights inside definitely adds some elegance. gas milage is not so great tho, I get 22. Its been a month may be will get better... Report Abuse

My GTI's Big Brother npsgti , 01/10/2013 43 of 44 people found this review helpful Just got the '13 Tiguan S w/panoramic sunroof & mat kit for my wife and we love this car. Small CUV that handles like a sport sedan with all tried and true German automotive attributes: sophisticated & understated interior and exterior styling, satisfying performance & handling and rock solid build. After driving both the S and SE, the S is already so well equipped incl. leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel, MFD display, bluetooth etc. that we couldn't justify the extra $5k or so for leatherette and lower profile tires. Great ride, great family car, excellent lease deals to be had. Report Abuse

There is a reason I named her Nyx... fieryimpassion , 02/10/2014 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I live in 4 seasons country and I have now converted to 4motion as a way of life. Driving to work everyday on poorly plowed roads allows me to do circles around other SUVs and I pushed my car hard to get to work on time and have yet to spin out. I am not a professional driver but I have driven a lot across the country many times and my car has yet to fail, sputter, or slight in any form of performance. She takes what gets thrown at her with a determined grin. The turbo-charged engine makes easy work of green lights and passing cars on the freeway. Mileage has been about 24/25mpg steadily and I have yet to have a major repair going on 1.5 years/ 11000+ miles. Miles are too easy. Report Abuse

AN OLD MAN'S CAR WITH A YOUNG MAN'S SENSIBILITIES Senior 'A -Ti-Guano' , 01/30/2019 S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful When I used to do Army Staff Meetings, we were required to do THREE UPS & THREE DOWNS. UPS: 1. DROP DEAD GEORGEOUS INTERIOR. No CUV on the market approaches the interior of a TIGUAN, not Audi, not Lincoln, not Land Rover, not Caddi. I also adore the instrument panel with analogue TAC on the left, MFR in the middle and analogue SPEEDO on the Right. I D-I-S-P-I-S-E Cutsy Instrument Clusters where MFG'rs 'Crunch them all together' else place them in the bottom of SOUP CANS 2. COMFORT & EGRESS The Tiguan, pronounced 'A-Ti-Guano' in Spanish or Italian has no rivals for entering/exiting the vehical or its comfy front & back seats. 3. A GUTSY LITTLE TURBO CHARGED 4 BANGER For a Compact CUV 'Pavement Princess', she can hawl ask!!! Will the TIGUAN beat a Porsche SUV on the line? Not what you paid for it. Who cares, I don't plan racing the car or entering the Paris to Dakkar Ralley. DOWNS: 1. TRUNK SPACE. The Tiguan can handle a stuffed GYM bag, a tool box and some small toys. That's it. You want a MOVING VAN, get a Tourig. Even that is a misnomer. Most people who buy 4WD rarely go off road---its just nice having it. Same with Trunk Space. This is a Long Distance Commuter Car/Groceries Car that I plan to hawl an occasional additional passenger, MAX. If I'm hawling stuff, the rear seats fold flat. No Big. 2. Fugly Exterior. OK, so the exterior wont win any Beauty Contests. Its serviceable and conservatively styled...but wait until your critics SIT IN ONE!!! 3. RELIABITY This is the BIG ONE and possibly a DEAL BREAKER FOR MOST PEOPLE. First, Walk away from any 2009-2013 Tiguan if you do not have proof that Volkswagen had installed the revised Timing Belt Tensioner. The old one would jump its tracks and SHREAD YER ENGINE. Got an extra $8K to put in a new engine? I dont think so. My car had TWO High Side (Pressure) Fuel Pumps replaced within 40K miles (FYI Volkswagen uses T-W-O Fuel Pumps (Saddle Pumps) and the High Side is forever going out). The final warning is about all TURBO CHARGED engines, not just VolksWagen---its called Carbon Buildup with will require a trip to YE OLD REPAIR SHOP/ENGINE SHOP to remedy. If Reliability is important to you, get a 'plain Jane' Honda CR-V or a Toyota RAV4 or a Madza CX5. Me? For my needs, I wanted a plush CUV that hawls ask, gets reasonable gas mileage, is easy to park, has high tech and goes for under $10K used. I got a screaming deal on a 2013 Tiguan S $9999.00/45.3K miles (double Lease Return). I could drive the car for a year, sell her and make money. German Cars are not Japanese Cars---you throw away German Cars once they hit 100K miles whereas my 1999 Madza Miata has 240K miles and drives like she's brand new. Finally, there is the question of SHOPPING FOR CARS. Go to CarMax, kick some tyres & determine the CLASS & MODEL you want, then go to Car Guru or Auto Trader have have the dealers BID you their offering on a particular model. This is the 21st Century---nobody tolerates Salesmen, MGRs, Finance Guys & Closers or any outdated high pressure sales tactics anymore. I found my car, did a scatter graph with affirmed my purchase, test drove the car and paid cash for it. Not only was it the LOWEST COST/LOWEST VEHICAL---I made the dealer paint out all scraps & dings PLUS SEND A UBER DRIVER to drive me, one way, 100 miles to get the car!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse