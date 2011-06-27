Used 2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

2010 R36 Wagon Perfect Family Wagon isihac , 09/21/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My second VW (had a W8 wagon last) has given no problems. In New Zealand this car is $45k cheaper than than the 3.0D Audi and comes with all the extras I need. The ESP allows a little four wheel drift fun when seriously provoked but always feels completely in control. Normally driven by my wife with three kids seats in the back it runs around town but still overtakes most anything on the open road in less than 100m Report Abuse

7+ wonderful years Jim , 12/14/2017 Komfort 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful VW Service is outstanding. Only issue is the wheels have corrosion from the winter salt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

DSG Nightmare awd_turbo , 09/26/2011 8 of 15 people found this review helpful 17,000 miles now, and going in for the fifth time in an attempt to fix the severe hesitation from a complete stop. The rest of the car is great, but the way the transmission works drives me crazy and ruins the whole experience. It's potentially a very dangerous issue if it decides to act up when pulling out into traffic. Report Abuse

Amazing Vehicle steveditt , 02/16/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Could not be happier, excellent workmanship and plenty of power with great gas mileage. Interior design and comfort were two things we liked viewing the vehicle at a local car show.Our test drive was over 70 miles and we were sold.So many features are included this car is quiet.German build was another consideration not built in Mexico.First trip over 400 miles and averaged 32 mpg plenty of power. Considered VW TDI S/W and Subaru Outback we felt the Passat was nore car for the money and a better ride with more comfort. The wagon has plenty of room . Purchased all my new waxing stuff to keep her nice,white gold ,black interior. Report Abuse