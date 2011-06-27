Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car with minor glitches ecm64 , 08/01/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased my Passat a little over a year ago with 77k. Thought this would be a good time to review what I think of this car so far. First off, this is a great driving car. By far the most enjoyable car I have owned as far as handling, engine performance, and road manners. VW has really nailed it with the steering on this car; very precise and accurate with good road feel. Also, the 4cyl engine in this car is very smooth with lots of power on tap. No turbo lag whatsoever. As for the minor glitches; main LCD dash display is starting to fade in/out and both power window switches on the driver's door that control the back windows only work intermittently. Typical German car wiring issues. Report Abuse

Love This car ilmnc , 09/17/2006 20 of 21 people found this review helpful All my life I have owned American made cars. Then came time for a new car and we decided to go with a Passat for more room. The car can fit two full size children car seats and a booster in it easily and it is good on gas. I have never had so much fun driving a car before this one. Not even the new Ford Mustang was this much fun. I now find excuses to drive the Passat. It handles like a dream and is very responsive to my style of driving. It has a smooth and quite ride and an outstanding sound system. The standard safety features with the addition of the rear side airbags add a sense of security. You feel totally protected from whatever could go wrong during your drive. I love this car.

Great cars rlvwgirl , 05/07/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Maybe I am just anothr "lucky one", but I love my 2007 Passat. Prior to this VW I owned a 2000 Passat that I drove to 168k miles that had NEVER been in the shop for any repairs other than general maintenance. This 2007 car has NEVER been in the shop excluding brake maintenance and two recalls that did have to do with the computer system. Overall I think these cars are a great value, fun to drive, get good gas mileage, and the maintenance expenses are reasonable.

Love It! jmf80 , 07/29/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my 07 12 months ago with 85,000 and put 20,000 on it. Only have needed oil changes, the check engine light does come on now and then but thats VW. Just took it on a 1200 mile trip with 90s to 100 degree heat and performed beautifully. Just a great car to drive!