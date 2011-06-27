Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car with minor glitches
Purchased my Passat a little over a year ago with 77k. Thought this would be a good time to review what I think of this car so far. First off, this is a great driving car. By far the most enjoyable car I have owned as far as handling, engine performance, and road manners. VW has really nailed it with the steering on this car; very precise and accurate with good road feel. Also, the 4cyl engine in this car is very smooth with lots of power on tap. No turbo lag whatsoever. As for the minor glitches; main LCD dash display is starting to fade in/out and both power window switches on the driver's door that control the back windows only work intermittently. Typical German car wiring issues.
Love This car
All my life I have owned American made cars. Then came time for a new car and we decided to go with a Passat for more room. The car can fit two full size children car seats and a booster in it easily and it is good on gas. I have never had so much fun driving a car before this one. Not even the new Ford Mustang was this much fun. I now find excuses to drive the Passat. It handles like a dream and is very responsive to my style of driving. It has a smooth and quite ride and an outstanding sound system. The standard safety features with the addition of the rear side airbags add a sense of security. You feel totally protected from whatever could go wrong during your drive. I love this car.
Great cars
Maybe I am just anothr "lucky one", but I love my 2007 Passat. Prior to this VW I owned a 2000 Passat that I drove to 168k miles that had NEVER been in the shop for any repairs other than general maintenance. This 2007 car has NEVER been in the shop excluding brake maintenance and two recalls that did have to do with the computer system. Overall I think these cars are a great value, fun to drive, get good gas mileage, and the maintenance expenses are reasonable.
Love It!
Bought my 07 12 months ago with 85,000 and put 20,000 on it. Only have needed oil changes, the check engine light does come on now and then but thats VW. Just took it on a 1200 mile trip with 90s to 100 degree heat and performed beautifully. Just a great car to drive!
I have a smile on my face every time I drive this turbo beauty and the beast
I purchased my black 2007 Passat with the 2.0 T engine with the manual 6 speed transmission and the sport package with black leather seats in 2010 as a certified vehicle with about 31K miles. Right now I have just over 120K on it and it runs just like new. The car corners very well, acceleration is great, breaking is great, I love the manual 6-speed, when you are in a mood and there is a good curvy, hilly road Oh man... As you will find out later on, the car is more expensive to run due to premium gas and to maintain than an Accord or Camry, but what I can say is it delivers 5 tons of joy to me everyday I drive it.I installed a hitch to it as well and it pulls 2,000 lbs like a breeze.
