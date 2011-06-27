Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Glad I'm handy with a wrench ns1915 , 08/04/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Why I will never buy another VW. Replaced control arms twice in 80,000 miles. Bad ABS module, bad CCM, bad ECU, all oxygen sensors have been replaced, engine sludge problem, two bad window regulators, Emissions Workshop Errors all the time. Every two winters battery needs to be replaced. Took it to dealer for a check engine and was told I had 2 bad catalytic converters, $2,300. Had it scanned somewhere else and was told that it does have a catalytic error, but the dealer failed to mention several vacuum leak errors. I replaced $20 worth of vac hose, problem solved. Haven't had an error in 10,000 miles, this is a record!! Replacing the above parts with non OEM has helped a lot. Report Abuse

Consumer Reports Top Pick? gojo , 12/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Two weeks after we bought the car, we were smelling oil. It took the dealer two weeks to fix all the leaks, they had to redo the top half of the motor. We later found out it was the second time these repairs were made in 40,000 miles - luckily all under warranty. It needed a new air sensor, two new air pumps, new a/c hoses, and new rotors. Both the front blinker assemblies fell out while driving the car (within eight months of each other). The parts man at the VW dealer said this happens frequently. All of these problems in 50,000 miles. Now it needs over $1,000 in preventative maintenance. What do you think?

VW Passat GLS V6 wagon (140K miles) Patrick , 08/23/2015 GLS V6 4dr Wagon 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It is a great car for everyday use. I have mine for 6 years and I drove around 55K miles and it runs like a champ. These V6 engines are strong and hard to kill. The only thing I changed besides suspension, is timing ( which is normal every car, so is the oil), gaskets, thermostat, and water pump. Yes these are expensive parts, if you buy original like you should. I am a mechanic so every part I buy, I change it myself. This car is great for hauling cargo inside. So if you're looking for a first car and know something about how change little things and have budget limit to 5K, I suggest you get this car. Now it depends on a person, if you're planning on modifying like boosting, get a 1.8T, if not and want to have the car as a daily drive, get a V6. Why a V6 for a daily drive, because turbos are very expensive to replace, and you never know what the car went through with previous owner. You may also ask how is the mpg, well it's not perfect. After I changed the fuel pump and the filter, I started getting 13-15 in city, and 25-30 on highway at steady 60-70 mph, on premium 93 (recommended) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

loves the shop more than the road bill , 06/26/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have driven this car for 6 months and have already replaced the alternator, driver's side axle, pedal sensor, o2 sensor, and now hopefully only a piece of flex pipe behind the catalytic converter and not the entire stretch of exhaust including the converter. The locks pop up and down when they please, the alarm doesn't work properly, the cup holders stink, and is like maneuvering a plastic toboggan when it's snows. I love the way it handles and accelerates, it's very comfortable, but it's much too costly to maintain. I should have kept my Camry. Oh, and premium fuel only. have fun w/ $40 plus fill ups. oh, and wait until your epc light comes on while you're on the highway! have fun!