Used 2000 Volkswagen Passat Sedan Consumer Reviews
My wonderful Passat wagon!
I bought my 2000 Passat wagon used, in 2008, now in 2015, 166000 miles. I am still loving this car. It is fully loaded, heated seats, automatic mirror adjustments. Climatron system is great, also the monsoon sound system is amazing. Its a great 'soccer mom' car, love the hatchback, which makes it easy to open and throw in backpacks, sporting stuff as well as groceries, and back seats fold down easily, if transporting something long. I am a small woman, and the car is very comforable, back seats are like your living room sofa. I haven't had many problems with it and I drive it all the time.l The one issue is, the car is sort of low and you have to watch going over speed bumps and such. I have had to fix the mufflers a few times but other than that, it been fine, and I love the smooth driving nature of this car. I would get another one, but this one is still going strong, and also, it a great looking car, very classy looking and still looks great even for 15 years old.
Poor quality
Car has multiple problems, not simple wear and tear either. Window fell into door (generic problem) Trunk latch broke Side lamps fell off one day Dome light cracked Oil leak (less than 50k miles)
Good car, reliability not good
My vehicle currently has over 100,000 miles. Initial impressions during the first 25000 miles were very positive. The car handled decently, the ride was firm, the V6 engine had smooth power. Gas mileage has been constant at an OK 22 combined city/highway. Subsequent impressions were not as good due to overall reliability problems. I could cut and paste the problems mentioned in other reviews/forums, such as leaking cylinder head gaskets, leaking cam seals, tie rod replacement, new ABS module, control arm joints, and a host of various other problems. Repair bills over the years were exorbitant, much of which was due to the high cost of replacement parts.
213500 miles and still hauls A**
I baught this car a year ago with 202k i have put a VERY hard 11k on her i mean racing hard i have owend many cars and none of them could handle me till i got this V6 5s manual passat for 1750 the only issue it has is the ABS system but it doesnt effect what im after. this car seriously exceeds 140 with over 213k... on the track of course! And the only mods on it is a comp chip to over ride the govern, and muffler delete so it sounds like a racer! this car is a great comfortable family car on the road and an absolute beast on the track it is without a doubt the best 1750 i ever spent! Update, at 215k miles the ABS fault caused the front driver side wheel to lock up on the freeway when applying the brakes spinning the car into the freeway divider. This issue should have been a recall as comon as it was for these years. I was able to drive the car home but the frame was bent and it was no longer safe for family. I sold it for $500 and it is back on the road still racking up miles for the guy that baught it. I miss it but would not buy another without upgraded ABS system. overall my passat experience was good. Just be aware of ABS
VW falls apart after 50K
After 50,000 iles my car has had the transmition, altenator, two starters, two air conditioning compressors, the catalytic converter, cam seal, two keys and a few other repairs done. Thanksfully all covered by the extended warranty. I am at the end of the warranty and getting rid of this car.
