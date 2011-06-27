Used 1997 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews

Stay away! A.W. , 06/29/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Too many problems to specify. This car has been in the shop more times than all the other cars I have owned combined. The electrical system has failed numerous times. The sunroof track has broken four times. The AC and vent system has malfunctioned since I bought the vehicle. Luckily I purchased a used car warranty with the purchase. I have most definitely gotten my money's worth. I have heard from others who have also owned 1997 Passat wagons who have had as negative experiences as I. I am very VERY disappointed. Report Abuse

Anybody Want to Buy My Passat Wagon? poskarp , 02/03/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Although purchased used, this car was great until it reached its fifth birthday. Over the last five years this car has nickeled and dimed (or more accurately $500 and $1,000) us to death, especially with the pesky check engine light that has been diagnosed at least three times. I've put more into this wagon over the last five years than I did for my last two Toyotas which had double the mileage. So much for my European love affair, I'm going back to the orient where my cars have been reliable to over 150,000 miles Report Abuse

Love this car DSL , 08/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have been really happy with my 1997 Volkswagon Passat Wagon. The only feature that I don't like is the electronic locking system which freezes every winter. Otherwise, it's a fun and good handling car. Report Abuse

Sporty but unreliable So Cal Passat Driver , 09/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Our Passat is like a race car; great high-performance fun to drive, but spends a lot of time in the mechanic's pit. Since buying ours in 1997 problems weve had include: 7 power window repairs; 4 oil leak repairs (still leaks oil); peeling interior door handles (replaced twice, still peeling); side-mirror control failure (twice); heater core failure; alternator failure; air conditioning failure (still doesn't workreal fun in summer!); check engine light regularly comes on (VW dealer will then charge you to fix problem, then the light comes on again as you're driving away-- 6 times so far for us, and the light is on again). Report Abuse