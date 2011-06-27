Used 1997 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Consumer Reviews
Stay away!
Too many problems to specify. This car has been in the shop more times than all the other cars I have owned combined. The electrical system has failed numerous times. The sunroof track has broken four times. The AC and vent system has malfunctioned since I bought the vehicle. Luckily I purchased a used car warranty with the purchase. I have most definitely gotten my money's worth. I have heard from others who have also owned 1997 Passat wagons who have had as negative experiences as I. I am very VERY disappointed.
Anybody Want to Buy My Passat Wagon?
Although purchased used, this car was great until it reached its fifth birthday. Over the last five years this car has nickeled and dimed (or more accurately $500 and $1,000) us to death, especially with the pesky check engine light that has been diagnosed at least three times. I've put more into this wagon over the last five years than I did for my last two Toyotas which had double the mileage. So much for my European love affair, I'm going back to the orient where my cars have been reliable to over 150,000 miles
Love this car
I have been really happy with my 1997 Volkswagon Passat Wagon. The only feature that I don't like is the electronic locking system which freezes every winter. Otherwise, it's a fun and good handling car.
Sporty but unreliable
Our Passat is like a race car; great high-performance fun to drive, but spends a lot of time in the mechanic's pit. Since buying ours in 1997 problems weve had include: 7 power window repairs; 4 oil leak repairs (still leaks oil); peeling interior door handles (replaced twice, still peeling); side-mirror control failure (twice); heater core failure; alternator failure; air conditioning failure (still doesn't workreal fun in summer!); check engine light regularly comes on (VW dealer will then charge you to fix problem, then the light comes on again as you're driving away-- 6 times so far for us, and the light is on again).
Hate this VW Passat
How can I describe the worst car experience of my life. We bought this car used in '99 with 60K miles on it. Admittedly, we have driven many many highway miles and the car now has 196K on it but everything, everything has broken. We've replaced the brakes four times, two "super reliable Audi" transmissions (don't buy that sales feature), constant problems with door handles, constant front end problems, etc etc. We thought the car was cool and powerful- the best compromise for a growing family buying a station wagon. What we ended up with was a huge money pit that has not had the check engine light off for more than a week since we bought it.
Sponsored cars related to the Passat
Related Used 1997 Volkswagen Passat Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner