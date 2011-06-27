Used 1995 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

sooooo sad... ktp , 03/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car used two years ago from a dealer with 110K miles. It's a five speed and was fun to drive for the first month until it started to fall apart. Currently, only the driver door opens from the outside, the rear passenger-side window does not work (was told it would cost over 1k to fix), the rear defrost does not work, the antenna broke in half, and the clutch is slipping. I've replaced the fuel pump (which set me back over 1.25K) along with many other parts. The wheels are hard to find and VERY expensive, not to mention are performance tires and only last 20K miles. Ohhhh!! And get this, no glove compartment or front cup holders!! What's the deal VW? Report Abuse

Amazed amazed , 12/30/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought 1995 Volkswagen Passat off a salesman, I ran it , then my wife did, and now my daughter is. That VR6 motor is awesome. It handles like dream and opening the air box and a K & N air filter improves gas mileage and performance. Unfortunately, this car is is expensive to repair and the electrical features inside break quite a bit. The ABS pump went, the windows go up and down by themselves, it has nad problems with the ignition, I could keep going.

Do not buy an Automatic Scott Maish , 02/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 1995 Passat Wagon GLX in June of 2002 for $6000, with 100K. Soon after buying the car, the automatic transmission began to fail. The dealer wants $5600 to fix the transmission, and almost no other transmission repair shop will touch the car. Finding a used transmission is next to impossible. Other expensive items that I need to fix include struts ($1000) and trunk latch ($400). From my research, this car is more expensive to repair than a BMW. The cost of maintaining the car exceeds the value. Buy this car and you are asking for a headache and an empty wallet!

Will Never Buy Another VW jaf , 07/19/2006 1 of 2 people found this review helpful We have had at least one major problem every year of ownership. From bad wheel bearings to broken water pipes. The only reason we kept it was because it was under warrenty for 10 years or 100,000 miles. Of course at 107,000 miles the air conditioning needed to be replaced. I will buy Hondas from now on.