Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Passat GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$587
|$1,336
|$1,742
|Clean
|$516
|$1,178
|$1,536
|Average
|$375
|$862
|$1,124
|Rough
|$234
|$546
|$713
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Passat GLX V6 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
