1996 GMC Yukon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,254$2,340$2,925
Clean$1,122$2,093$2,616
Average$857$1,598$1,998
Rough$592$1,104$1,379
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,131$1,915$2,339
Clean$1,012$1,713$2,092
Average$773$1,308$1,597
Rough$534$903$1,103
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,129$1,973$2,427
Clean$1,010$1,764$2,171
Average$771$1,347$1,658
Rough$533$930$1,145
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLT 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,202$2,253$2,820
Clean$1,075$2,015$2,522
Average$821$1,539$1,926
Rough$567$1,063$1,330
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,053$1,997$2,507
Clean$942$1,786$2,242
Average$719$1,364$1,712
Rough$497$942$1,182
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLT 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,118$2,108$2,642
Clean$1,000$1,885$2,363
Average$763$1,440$1,804
Rough$527$994$1,246
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SL 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,111$1,941$2,390
Clean$994$1,736$2,137
Average$759$1,326$1,632
Rough$524$915$1,127
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,162$2,149$2,681
Clean$1,040$1,922$2,397
Average$794$1,468$1,831
Rough$548$1,013$1,264
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,177$2,215$2,774
Clean$1,053$1,981$2,481
Average$804$1,513$1,894
Rough$556$1,044$1,308
Estimated values
1996 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,282$2,263$2,792
Clean$1,146$2,024$2,497
Average$875$1,546$1,907
Rough$605$1,067$1,317
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 GMC Yukon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,040 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,922 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 GMC Yukon ranges from $548 to $2,681, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
