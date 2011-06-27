Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Diesel Consumer Reviews

The not too bad, the good and the great! ruzzeld , 09/23/2014 GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful This is/was our 2nd VW New Beetle TDI. Both 2003's. I can say that I've been very happy overall with both cars. The only downside is the maintenance expense compared to Toyota's. There has been zero unscheduled maintenance expense with every Toyota I've owned. BOTH Bugs: FUN to drive! More comfortable (I'm 6'3"). Great road trip car, for my wife and I with plenty of room for luggage with the back seat folded down. GREAT mileage (never less than 43 with everyday driving and up to 55mpg on road trips). We used it as a 2nd car and whoever had to drive the furthest that day.. WANTED the bug. Fun and cheap! Update: the beetle had great crash safety & performance. We were in an accident where a drunk driver pulled out in front of us & we hit him at nearly 70mph. We both survived. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way better than expected Mindy Mullen , 07/21/2017 GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I got this car used. Had to replace battery, tires, wipers and the little container for water bc it was sitting outside for 2 years. After that I have to say that this car is awesome! Even in Colorado snow it stays steady...of course I do have good all-weather tires. Sunroof is tight. Handles great. Fun to drive. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

very happy beetle owners cybergreen , 09/17/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If you are going to buy a beetle, we recommend the diesel. Its worth the extra money! The reliability is worth it! The fuel is cheaper and we get 800 miles to a tank on a road trip. They are a bit more expensive to maintain, but in the long run you will get many, many more miles on your engine! The TDI resale value is fabulous. We are very happy with ours. Buy it to keep it for a long, happy driving experience.

Still Paying for Itself driven , 12/25/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This TDI was purchased with the intent of commuting. It returned 47 mpg the first two years of ownership but just 43 mpg since a new set of tires was put on at 60,000 miles. It starts right up in cold weather (as low as -8 F), handles well, and has more than enough power. The car is comfortable and has been dependable to date other than the repeated replacement of headlights (three in 65,000 miles). The interior has held up well despite the miles and three kids. I bought it as a leftover for $16,600 and it has proven to be very reliable. My uncle owns an auto 2002 TDI and gets 42 mpg. Mine is the 5-speed stick. I am looking for a second one for my teenage daughter.