Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

Ode to Jerry Greta427 , 11/16/2009 29 of 29 people found this review helpful This car is not for anyone who can't handle a few (well okay, a lot) of quirks. Having driven this daily for three years and put 100K miles on it in that time I would describe this as a reliable car. Word to the wise all VW's have a timing belt, if it blows, chances are so will your engine :( I loved this car. It was super fun to drive, had lots of zip for a 4 cyl and with low annual maint costs. Keep up with the maint and you will have little to no serious issues. I would highly suggest replacing the timing belt sooner than recommended just in case. Overall, my beetle, Jerry was very dependable with few "real" problems. Check engine light was always on due to fault O2 sensor.

Still gets a big smile Andi S. , 03/04/2002 22 of 22 people found this review helpful We've had the car for about 18 mos, a little over 22k miles. Not a single bug (no pun intended) with it in all these miles. Fuel economy is outstanding at 45 mpg overall (as low as 39mpg in NYC traffic, 52mpg highway). I can fit adults in the back seat for short trips (like taking client to lunch last week). Great fun to drive, and definitely does NOT fit the profile of the traditional diesel. If you've never driven one, you should try one out.

Eh... Jon , 04/07/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful A really fun car for the first few years; peppy engine, tight suspension, solid feel. however, since then I've had recurring problems with the ignition coils, O2 sensor and coolant system. maybe it's a poor service department at the dealer where I've been taking the car, but I've noticed a drastic decline in performance (acceleration) and fuel economy. plus, don't let the size fool you, these cars are freakin' expensive to fix!

My Bug kay burges , 03/31/2015 GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful 327,000. Miles running strong yes you definiately have to stay on top of maintaining your bug just like anything you own and when in need of replacing something inside that has broken , ebay is your best option if your a do it yourself person but overall I love my bug 49 mpg on this economy it's the bomb diddley