Used 2001 Volkswagen New Beetle Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 New Beetle
3.9
111 reviews
Ode to Jerry

Greta427, 11/16/2009
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

This car is not for anyone who can't handle a few (well okay, a lot) of quirks. Having driven this daily for three years and put 100K miles on it in that time I would describe this as a reliable car. Word to the wise all VW's have a timing belt, if it blows, chances are so will your engine :( I loved this car. It was super fun to drive, had lots of zip for a 4 cyl and with low annual maint costs. Keep up with the maint and you will have little to no serious issues. I would highly suggest replacing the timing belt sooner than recommended just in case. Overall, my beetle, Jerry was very dependable with few "real" problems. Check engine light was always on due to fault O2 sensor.

Still gets a big smile

Andi S., 03/04/2002
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

We've had the car for about 18 mos, a little over 22k miles. Not a single bug (no pun intended) with it in all these miles. Fuel economy is outstanding at 45 mpg overall (as low as 39mpg in NYC traffic, 52mpg highway). I can fit adults in the back seat for short trips (like taking client to lunch last week). Great fun to drive, and definitely does NOT fit the profile of the traditional diesel. If you've never driven one, you should try one out.

Eh...

Jon, 04/07/2009
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

A really fun car for the first few years; peppy engine, tight suspension, solid feel. however, since then I've had recurring problems with the ignition coils, O2 sensor and coolant system. maybe it's a poor service department at the dealer where I've been taking the car, but I've noticed a drastic decline in performance (acceleration) and fuel economy. plus, don't let the size fool you, these cars are freakin' expensive to fix!

My Bug

kay burges, 03/31/2015
GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M)
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

327,000. Miles running strong yes you definiately have to stay on top of maintaining your bug just like anything you own and when in need of replacing something inside that has broken , ebay is your best option if your a do it yourself person but overall I love my bug 49 mpg on this economy it's the bomb diddley

At 168k, here's hoping for 200k+ miles

ThunderBunny, 02/23/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This review is for an '01 1.8T New Beetle (Auto), GLS trim with 17" rims, sports suspension, leather (heated) seating, steering wheel & shifter, and sunroof. At 50k miles, the ECU was chipped to 1 BAR. Now at 168k miles I must say my NB's been an excellent vehicle. The only items fixed under warranty were coil-packs and a MAF sensor. I replaced the Cam Chain Tensioner, 2 Oxygen/1 MAF sensors, valve cover gasket and a few hoses at 154k miles. Otherwise, everything else works! (Knock on wood!) I guess I'm lucky as the NB is not rated highly for reliability. But with my other cars, I do my own maintenance/repair and follow the scheduled maintenance very closely. Hope it'll go beyond 200k miles!

