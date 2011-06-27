2019 Volkswagen Jetta Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Jetta Sedan
1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$30,253*
Total Cash Price
$18,734
1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$30,858*
Total Cash Price
$19,109
1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,447*
Total Cash Price
$25,666
1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,657*
Total Cash Price
$26,415
1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,749*
Total Cash Price
$25,853
1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,463*
Total Cash Price
$19,483
1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,867*
Total Cash Price
$27,164
1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$30,253*
Total Cash Price
$18,734
1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,186*
Total Cash Price
$21,169
1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,514*
Total Cash Price
$23,230
1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,001*
Total Cash Price
$22,293
1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,934*
Total Cash Price
$24,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$3,958
|Maintenance
|$68
|$428
|$492
|$1,069
|$2,014
|$4,071
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$959
|Financing
|$1,008
|$810
|$600
|$375
|$135
|$2,928
|Depreciation
|$5,646
|$1,604
|$1,518
|$1,780
|$1,686
|$12,234
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,190
|$4,610
|$4,434
|$5,105
|$6,914
|$30,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$779
|$807
|$834
|$864
|$4,037
|Maintenance
|$69
|$437
|$502
|$1,090
|$2,054
|$4,152
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,162
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$811
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$978
|Financing
|$1,028
|$826
|$612
|$383
|$138
|$2,987
|Depreciation
|$5,759
|$1,636
|$1,548
|$1,816
|$1,720
|$12,479
|Fuel
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$5,063
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,374
|$4,702
|$4,523
|$5,207
|$7,052
|$30,858
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,084
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$93
|$586
|$674
|$1,465
|$2,759
|$5,577
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,560
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,089
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,381
|$1,110
|$822
|$514
|$185
|$4,011
|Depreciation
|$7,735
|$2,197
|$2,080
|$2,439
|$2,310
|$16,761
|Fuel
|$1,281
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,441
|$6,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,590
|$6,316
|$6,075
|$6,994
|$9,472
|$41,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,077
|$1,115
|$1,153
|$1,194
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$96
|$603
|$694
|$1,507
|$2,840
|$5,740
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,606
|$1,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,352
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,142
|$846
|$529
|$190
|$4,128
|Depreciation
|$7,961
|$2,262
|$2,140
|$2,510
|$2,377
|$17,250
|Fuel
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,483
|$6,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,958
|$6,500
|$6,252
|$7,198
|$9,749
|$42,657
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,092
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$5,462
|Maintenance
|$94
|$591
|$679
|$1,475
|$2,779
|$5,618
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,572
|$1,572
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,391
|$1,118
|$828
|$518
|$186
|$4,041
|Depreciation
|$7,791
|$2,214
|$2,095
|$2,456
|$2,327
|$16,883
|Fuel
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,682
|$6,362
|$6,119
|$7,045
|$9,541
|$41,749
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$881
|$4,116
|Maintenance
|$71
|$445
|$512
|$1,112
|$2,095
|$4,234
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,185
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$827
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$997
|Financing
|$1,048
|$842
|$624
|$390
|$140
|$3,045
|Depreciation
|$5,872
|$1,668
|$1,579
|$1,851
|$1,753
|$12,723
|Fuel
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$5,163
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,558
|$4,794
|$4,611
|$5,309
|$7,191
|$31,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T R-Line ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$1,186
|$1,228
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$99
|$621
|$713
|$1,550
|$2,920
|$5,903
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,652
|$1,652
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,153
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,391
|Financing
|$1,462
|$1,175
|$870
|$544
|$196
|$4,246
|Depreciation
|$8,187
|$2,326
|$2,201
|$2,581
|$2,445
|$17,739
|Fuel
|$1,356
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,482
|$1,525
|$7,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,326
|$6,685
|$6,429
|$7,402
|$10,025
|$43,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SEL ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$764
|$791
|$818
|$847
|$3,958
|Maintenance
|$68
|$428
|$492
|$1,069
|$2,014
|$4,071
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$795
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$959
|Financing
|$1,008
|$810
|$600
|$375
|$135
|$2,928
|Depreciation
|$5,646
|$1,604
|$1,518
|$1,780
|$1,686
|$12,234
|Fuel
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$4,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,190
|$4,610
|$4,434
|$5,105
|$6,914
|$30,253
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T S ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$863
|$894
|$924
|$957
|$4,473
|Maintenance
|$77
|$484
|$556
|$1,208
|$2,276
|$4,600
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,287
|$1,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$898
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,084
|Financing
|$1,139
|$915
|$678
|$424
|$153
|$3,309
|Depreciation
|$6,380
|$1,813
|$1,715
|$2,011
|$1,905
|$13,824
|Fuel
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$5,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,385
|$5,209
|$5,010
|$5,769
|$7,813
|$34,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SE ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$915
|$947
|$981
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$4,908
|Maintenance
|$84
|$531
|$610
|$1,326
|$2,497
|$5,048
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,412
|$1,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,189
|Financing
|$1,250
|$1,004
|$744
|$465
|$167
|$3,631
|Depreciation
|$7,001
|$1,989
|$1,882
|$2,207
|$2,091
|$15,170
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,155
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,396
|$5,716
|$5,498
|$6,330
|$8,573
|$37,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP ULEV 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,710
|Maintenance
|$81
|$509
|$585
|$1,272
|$2,397
|$4,844
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,355
|$1,355
|Taxes & Fees
|$946
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,141
|Financing
|$1,200
|$964
|$714
|$446
|$161
|$3,484
|Depreciation
|$6,719
|$1,909
|$1,806
|$2,118
|$2,006
|$14,558
|Fuel
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,907
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,936
|$5,486
|$5,276
|$6,075
|$8,228
|$36,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta Sedan 1.4T SEL Premium w/CWP 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$5,225
|Maintenance
|$90
|$565
|$649
|$1,411
|$2,658
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,503
|$1,503
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,266
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,069
|$792
|$495
|$178
|$3,865
|Depreciation
|$7,453
|$2,117
|$2,004
|$2,350
|$2,226
|$16,149
|Fuel
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$6,552
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,131
|$6,085
|$5,853
|$6,739
|$9,126
|$39,934
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Jetta
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta in Virginia is:not available
