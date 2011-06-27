Used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

Fun, Zippy, Great Handling Roomy Sedan Mclaren Spencer , 01/10/2018 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The clutch is super easy to use, the truck and back seat have all the room you could ever need. Very high quality build and materials. A fun, zippy turbo. Best bang for your buck out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A lot of car for the money Aikiman , 11/03/2018 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Edmunds' review is lukewarm, but mine isn't. This car has been engineered with the driver in mind. It's German roots are everywhere; from the quick acceleration, confident braking, and on-point handling it is a joy to drive. After one year the car has had no problems and is still as fun to drive as when it was purchased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A zippy sports sedan without a high price tag LF , 05/27/2018 1.8T SE Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I LOVE my new 2018 Jetta. I have the Sports model and I could not be happier with it. I have been a loyal VW driver for 18 years and this car does not disappoint.The exterior is so slick looking and eye catching. I love the way it gets looks when I am driving and the "invitation" to "race" from much more expensive cars, has me gleeful every time.. The interior is also quite sleek. The black headliner and all black interior is so sexy. The driver's seat fits me and is comfortable, unlike the seats in the 2015 Golf (my previous car). The infotainment center has undergone a huge upgrade and it is so easy to use, practical and fun. There are not a lot of bells and whistles but I don't need them. The only things I miss from my Golf are the sunshade extenders and having air/heat vents in the back seat. Why aren't there any there? I think this is a major design flaw. I also wish the stereo was heftier. The speakers are already in need of some tune up and it has only been a month. I am enjoying the more comfortable ride of the Jetta. It is smooth and responsive. It feels like it is "floating" over the road in a good way. The acceleration is quick (but not as zippy as the Golf) and the car feels heavy and safe. I am getting used to the keyless entry. I don't love that ....and I am so happy to have the ENORMOUS trunk. I adore this car. I look forward to (hopefully) many years of fun and safe driving. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fantastic William , 05/25/2018 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful This is our third Jetta since 2014, all 5sp manual. The 2014 was very roomy, comfortable, reliable. The 2.0 engine was underpowered and poor fuel economy (26 avg), but great budget car. We then bought a new 2016 jetta S. The 1.4 turbo engine and gearing changes made this car perfect. Plenty of power and avg 36mpg. A tree fell on the car and forced another purchase. The 2017 was identical, with addition of LED daytime running lights. We get 36mpg city and 42mpg highway. The best part is we bought the last two in mid July, they were on sale for $13,000. Last year I rented a Chevrolet Malibu for a 1400 mile drive in 2 days. Mpg was 35 and very uncomfortable. I just made a 2 day 1400 mile drive in the Jetta, 42mpg and plenty comfortable. Love this car. *UPDATE* Made another 2 day 1400 mile trip. Avg speed 68-70mph. 51mpg. Car is amazing. *UPDATE 2* 21K miles. No issues. Mpg still unbelievable. Note: idling greatly cuts mpg. With no idling while parked, we consistently get 36-42mpg around town, 48-51mpg hwy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value