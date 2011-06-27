Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI Consumer Reviews

Jason S. Davis , 11/02/2016 2.0T GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

16 of 19 people found this review helpful

This car is hungry; truly in an almost uncivilized way...to be driven. The 210 hp TSI engine growls like it just wants more road to chew. For those who have heard criticism of VWs engine amplification to the cabin, three things: 1. Consider the source. 2. It’s an asset to hear when to shift gears. 3. Give it a listen first hand, the sound befits the agility of the car. Cornering is effortless and quick (four-wheel independent suspension) and the DSG gearing leaves cars in the rear view mirror at an alarming rate. The SE package is the only trim offering this year but valued well with every 2016 SEL amenity sans some front lighting features. As far as the body styling, the accents are sharply placed and the overall body appearance will undoubtedly age better than its over-styled U.S. and foreign competitors. The cabin is comfortable, well thought out and designed for both driver and passenger. Nod to Fender and VW for and even more remarkable sounding stereo then my previous 2012 Fender system. One wish: Versus my 2012 Jetta TDI, I have lost around 29 lb-ft torque which I long for at times. At that point, the GLI horse power with its torque placement at the low-end of the RPMs (unlike its “completion”) and my wish for the deisel has disappeared. Between the pairing of the 210 horse and the low-end pull the clamouring for the lost torque is a long distant memory (sort of like the car that could have been behind me just a second ago). Bottom line: Pick a nice day and go for a test drive...be prepared for the "giddy up" and to enjoy yourself. *One additional comment: in my experience, not having a GTI badge means you get most of the performance with fewer tickets secondary to it being a sedan. I have driven and appreciate both and “you can’t argue taste” but I appreciate a “sleeper” over something that screams.