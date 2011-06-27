Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews

Good When It Works, Which is 10% of the Time ME , 03/14/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is great when it works. It has good handling, and a nice feel, but it is the biggest pile of junk I have ever owned. I have spent more money in one year on repairs than all the other cars I have owned put together. I will never buy another and am trying to get rid of it. So don't ever buy a VW! Most people I have talked to have similar experiences. Report Abuse

Great commuter car Phlonet , 01/27/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful In the first year I was driving 120 miles per day and was getting between 50-55 mpg. My commute lessened considerably, and now I'm only getting mid 40s, though on longer trips its back up around 50. While the TDI doesn't have quite as much pep as a 1.8T or a V6, its still sportier than many other "economy" commuter vehicles. Takes a little bit longer to start when its below zero, but have never had it fail to start. Only one mechanical issue related the glowplugs that was misdiagnosed at first, but then fixed properly on a subsequent visit. I wholeheartedly recommend this car to anyone who has to drive any sort of distance.

Never, ever again! Bass_Baller , 08/30/2016 GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 4 of 7 people found this review helpful What haven't I replaced in this lemon, besides the frame and the engine? Hmmmm.... let me think... Not the manual transmission, clutch, A/C condenser, power steering drive, fuel injector pump... nope, all of those, I had to replace. Power windows and power locks-- the ones without broken switches-- are unreliable. Cheap plastic knob for mirror control broke off with no effort. Trunk latch even broke. And, of course, it leaks. And then there's the melted crayon smell of the interior (dashboard, mostly)-- which, if you happen to brush against, will smudge and ruin your clothes. Fun to drive, but do yourself a favor and lease it instead of buy it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

WARNING!! DON'T BUY THIS CAR!!!! italialife , 10/17/2016 GL TDI 4dr Sedan (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) 3 of 11 people found this review helpful WOW, what a piece of garbage. I read the reviews before buying this piece of trash, but I thought, "eh, let me see for myself.." I'm an idiot for doing this. What haven't I replaced in this lemon, besides the frame and the engine? I bought the car for $3k with rusty fenders & a rusty chipped hood. Replaced both fenders & hood. It had some small dings, but no rust after that. I replaced the battery $210 ! I replaced the starter, coolant expansion tank, & a few other parts. I had invested a total of $1,728. I almost immediately put it back up for sale because is was beyond annoying to keep fixing little things. My wife hated when I chose to drive it over our other cars....The interior smell is atrocious, it smelled like a melted crayon constantly-- plus the interior is beyond cheaply constructed, which, if you happen to brush against, will smudge and ruin your clothes. The interior plastics were seriously made out to the strength of styrofoam cups. Though, peppy & fun to drive, do yourself a favor DON'T BUY THIS CAR! I finally sold this car yesterday for $5k after trying for over 4 months! Making a $272 profit! I can't believe I didn't loose my [non-permissible content removed] on this car. After counting the cash, and after the kid left, my wife and I were literally dancing! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value