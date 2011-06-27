Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel Consumer Reviews
Good When It Works, Which is 10% of the Time
This car is great when it works. It has good handling, and a nice feel, but it is the biggest pile of junk I have ever owned. I have spent more money in one year on repairs than all the other cars I have owned put together. I will never buy another and am trying to get rid of it. So don't ever buy a VW! Most people I have talked to have similar experiences.
Great commuter car
In the first year I was driving 120 miles per day and was getting between 50-55 mpg. My commute lessened considerably, and now I'm only getting mid 40s, though on longer trips its back up around 50. While the TDI doesn't have quite as much pep as a 1.8T or a V6, its still sportier than many other "economy" commuter vehicles. Takes a little bit longer to start when its below zero, but have never had it fail to start. Only one mechanical issue related the glowplugs that was misdiagnosed at first, but then fixed properly on a subsequent visit. I wholeheartedly recommend this car to anyone who has to drive any sort of distance.
Never, ever again!
What haven't I replaced in this lemon, besides the frame and the engine? Hmmmm.... let me think... Not the manual transmission, clutch, A/C condenser, power steering drive, fuel injector pump... nope, all of those, I had to replace. Power windows and power locks-- the ones without broken switches-- are unreliable. Cheap plastic knob for mirror control broke off with no effort. Trunk latch even broke. And, of course, it leaks. And then there's the melted crayon smell of the interior (dashboard, mostly)-- which, if you happen to brush against, will smudge and ruin your clothes. Fun to drive, but do yourself a favor and lease it instead of buy it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
WARNING!! DON'T BUY THIS CAR!!!!
WOW, what a piece of garbage. I read the reviews before buying this piece of trash, but I thought, "eh, let me see for myself.." I'm an idiot for doing this. What haven't I replaced in this lemon, besides the frame and the engine? I bought the car for $3k with rusty fenders & a rusty chipped hood. Replaced both fenders & hood. It had some small dings, but no rust after that. I replaced the battery $210 ! I replaced the starter, coolant expansion tank, & a few other parts. I had invested a total of $1,728. I almost immediately put it back up for sale because is was beyond annoying to keep fixing little things. My wife hated when I chose to drive it over our other cars....The interior smell is atrocious, it smelled like a melted crayon constantly-- plus the interior is beyond cheaply constructed, which, if you happen to brush against, will smudge and ruin your clothes. The interior plastics were seriously made out to the strength of styrofoam cups. Though, peppy & fun to drive, do yourself a favor DON'T BUY THIS CAR! I finally sold this car yesterday for $5k after trying for over 4 months! Making a $272 profit! I can't believe I didn't loose my [non-permissible content removed] on this car. After counting the cash, and after the kid left, my wife and I were literally dancing!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Driving a dumpster
I love the way this car drives but its a piece of junk. Interior must be made from recycled bottles cause everything breaks. Armrest, glove box, cigarette tray, overhead light switch, control for sideview mirrors, window motor, headliner, doorliner, speakers and more. Outside falls apart also, side markers have water in them. headlights are foggy. paint job is crap. Grille vents fall out. Antennae rusted and fell apart. Engine is only good thing. Everything else sucks. Had to put in new turbo$2500, 2 timing belts $1450, fix A/C $750, Pvc valve and intake $700, Glow plug relay $300, Window motor& regulator $750. Drive it of a cliff before you spend all this money. all this before 130,000
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta
Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner