2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Jetta GLI
5.0
4 reviews
Pros
Phenomenal!!!

MrNord, 05/12/2020
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Something like this only comes around in the industry once every few years. VW nailed it with the new GLI. The fun factor is off the charts, especially in this price range. They struck a perfect balance between sporty and luxury, practical and exciting. Except for adding vents and a couple of USB ports in the rear seat area there isn’t anything I would change about this vehicle. If you are in the market for a sporty sedan do yourself a favor and check out the VW GLI.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
All the Tech You need & Fun to Drive

JTT, 05/13/2020
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Alot of reviews say the interior is and tech is behind but that is incorrect. The 2020 Autobahn gives you plenty of it tech you need in a performance sedan and unlike the others in the segment there are ZERO rattles on the interior and cabin is silent down highway. It is what made me choose the GLI over over all the others I test drove.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Everything you could want

Javel123, 04/16/2020
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love my new gli autobahn it's fun to drive and also great on gas I avg 40mpg in eco mode and when I want to have a little fun sport mode gives the car that extra power

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Better than expected

JohnnyK, 05/06/2020
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Love my GLI! Glad VW still offer cars with a stick. Not only is comfortable to drive it’s fun to drive. With the turbo it’s got Way more power than I expected, fun when it kicks in. 33mpg rated on the highway is a huge understatement! I’m getting closer to 38. So much fun to drive!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
