2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Jetta GLI Sedan
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,024*
Total Cash Price
$23,802
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,744*
Total Cash Price
$24,278
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,353*
Total Cash Price
$32,609
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,794*
Total Cash Price
$33,561
35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,713*
Total Cash Price
$32,847
35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,465*
Total Cash Price
$24,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta GLI Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$792
|$819
|$848
|$878
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$67
|$421
|$494
|$1,050
|$1,076
|$3,108
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,139
|$1,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$997
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,161
|Financing
|$1,280
|$1,030
|$762
|$476
|$173
|$3,721
|Depreciation
|$5,758
|$2,214
|$2,096
|$2,458
|$2,328
|$14,854
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,362
|$6,038
|$5,799
|$6,507
|$7,318
|$36,024
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta GLI Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$780
|$808
|$835
|$865
|$896
|$4,184
|Maintenance
|$68
|$429
|$504
|$1,071
|$1,098
|$3,170
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,162
|$1,162
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,017
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,184
|Financing
|$1,306
|$1,051
|$777
|$486
|$176
|$3,795
|Depreciation
|$5,873
|$2,258
|$2,138
|$2,507
|$2,375
|$15,151
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,569
|$6,159
|$5,915
|$6,637
|$7,464
|$36,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,085
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$92
|$577
|$677
|$1,439
|$1,474
|$4,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,560
|$1,560
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,366
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,591
|Financing
|$1,754
|$1,411
|$1,044
|$652
|$237
|$5,098
|Depreciation
|$7,888
|$3,033
|$2,872
|$3,367
|$3,189
|$20,350
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,196
|$8,272
|$7,945
|$8,915
|$10,026
|$49,353
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta GLI Sedan Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,117
|$1,155
|$1,196
|$1,238
|$5,784
|Maintenance
|$94
|$594
|$697
|$1,481
|$1,517
|$4,382
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,606
|$1,606
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,406
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,637
|Financing
|$1,805
|$1,452
|$1,074
|$671
|$244
|$5,247
|Depreciation
|$8,119
|$3,122
|$2,955
|$3,466
|$3,282
|$20,944
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,610
|$8,514
|$8,177
|$9,175
|$10,318
|$50,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta GLI Sedan 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,212
|$5,661
|Maintenance
|$92
|$581
|$682
|$1,449
|$1,485
|$4,289
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,572
|$1,572
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,766
|$1,421
|$1,052
|$657
|$239
|$5,135
|Depreciation
|$7,946
|$3,055
|$2,892
|$3,392
|$3,213
|$20,499
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,300
|$8,332
|$8,003
|$8,980
|$10,099
|$49,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Jetta GLI Sedan 35th Anniversary Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$796
|$824
|$852
|$882
|$913
|$4,266
|Maintenance
|$70
|$438
|$514
|$1,092
|$1,119
|$3,232
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,185
|$1,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,037
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,207
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,071
|$792
|$495
|$180
|$3,870
|Depreciation
|$5,988
|$2,303
|$2,180
|$2,556
|$2,421
|$15,448
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,776
|$6,280
|$6,031
|$6,767
|$7,611
|$37,465
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Virginia is:not available
