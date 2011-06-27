Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GTI Hatchback
Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$32,533*
Total Cash Price
$13,857
Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,184*
Total Cash Price
$14,134
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,570*
Total Cash Price
$18,984
Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$45,872*
Total Cash Price
$19,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GTI Hatchback Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,179
|Maintenance
|$639
|$206
|$2,446
|$335
|$1,776
|$5,402
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$768
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$932
|Financing
|$745
|$600
|$443
|$278
|$100
|$2,166
|Depreciation
|$3,225
|$1,308
|$1,151
|$1,020
|$916
|$7,620
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,290
|$5,231
|$7,342
|$5,141
|$6,529
|$32,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GTI Hatchback Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$4,263
|Maintenance
|$652
|$210
|$2,495
|$342
|$1,812
|$5,510
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$783
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$951
|Financing
|$760
|$612
|$452
|$284
|$102
|$2,209
|Depreciation
|$3,290
|$1,334
|$1,174
|$1,040
|$934
|$7,772
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,456
|$5,336
|$7,489
|$5,244
|$6,660
|$33,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GTI Hatchback Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$1,214
|$5,725
|Maintenance
|$875
|$282
|$3,351
|$459
|$2,433
|$7,401
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,052
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,021
|$822
|$607
|$381
|$137
|$2,967
|Depreciation
|$4,418
|$1,792
|$1,577
|$1,397
|$1,255
|$10,439
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,357
|$7,166
|$10,059
|$7,043
|$8,945
|$44,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 GTI Hatchback Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$5,892
|Maintenance
|$901
|$290
|$3,449
|$472
|$2,504
|$7,617
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,083
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,050
|$846
|$625
|$392
|$141
|$3,054
|Depreciation
|$4,547
|$1,844
|$1,623
|$1,438
|$1,292
|$10,744
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,689
|$7,376
|$10,352
|$7,249
|$9,206
|$45,872
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volkswagen GTI in Virginia is:not available
Legal
