Used 2003 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews
2003 vw gti 1.8t manual
i have this car since 05 and now has 175k never had any issues if u take good care will take good care of you. this is very good quality vehicle best one so far i owned and i had few BMW's Mercedes but nothing compares to this baby.parts are same price as for any other vehicle if not cheaper now if u do some basic stuff your self will save you money.
2002.5 GTI VR6 6 speed
Fun car. Bought it from VW in 2002 and have love every mile in it. I installed a set of Eibach sport srings shortly after purchase and that improved the handling and stance. Great gas mileage (if you're driving like Miss Daisy) about 29 mpg, however if you haven fun it drops quick. Lots of power and broad range of torque. Stereo sounds good for a stock setup. Interior in good, but the plastic or rubber on some of the panels are rubbing off. With some suspension mods and really good tires this car will handle better than anything out there. As far as the engine- Is good for front wheel drive. Rated at 201 hp stock. anything over 300 hp is too much for this car. TIRES SPIN
Just bought a '03 VW GTI VR6...
Well I just purchased a 2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 and I must say so far this is the best car I've ever owned. I just bought it Tuesday of this week and have only driven it for two days but before this car I was driving a 2000 VW Golf and other than the engine and the 6th gear it's pretty much the same car as I had before(with a bunch more power!!!). I honestly plan on keeping this car for a very long time like my Golf (which met it's untimely demise when a Harley ran a red light a totaled it). Excellent car all around.
My favorite car i've driven
Looked at several cars in this class and finally settled on this instead of a Dodge SRT-4 because i felt that the interior of the SRT-4 was sooooooooo junk and the overall its still a riced out neon. This car is quick, fun, cheap on insurance (for me) and gets great gas mileage.
Reliable and fun to drive
I bought my 2003 VW GTI on New Years Eve of 2003 and have no regrets about my decision. The car is solid inside and out. It gets great gas mileage. Tons of standard features that just aren't found in other vehicles. And it is a pleasure to drive every time. Even the dealerships have great customer skills and are eager to help. I am just about to break 20,000 miles and have had just one problem. The check engine light came on. Because temperatures went below 20 degrees, my purge valve was stuck. It was replaced and I have not had a problem since.
