Used 1999 Volkswagen GTI Features & Specs

More about the 1999 GTI
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG192124
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg18/26 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/348.0 mi.261.0/377.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG192124
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5800 rpm174 hp @ 5800 rpm115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.35.1 ft.35.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Measurements
Height56.2 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.98.9 in.98.9 in.
Length160.4 in.163.3 in.163.3 in.
Width66.7 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Curb weightno2890 lbs.2762 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Futura Yellow
  • Cosmic Green
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Tropic Orange
  • Flash Red
  • Bright Green Pearl
nono
