Used 1999 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6

    153,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,250

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T in Black
    used

    2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T

    91,462 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,996

    Details
  • 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T

    106,581 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen GTI

    116,804 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Black
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    154,311 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Silver
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    63,979 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit in Orange
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit

    73,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    126,468 miles

    $7,501

    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    131,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    200,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    60,391 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in Black
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    61,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,991

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in White
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    95,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    168,000 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    204,496 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    137,599 miles
    Lemon history, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    90,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition

    110,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,788

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen GTI

Overall Consumer Rating
3.922 Reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (32%)
  • 2
    (5%)
no probs
m j,01/21/2009
This car is a beast, I never had any problems like these other reviewers, the only problems I have ever had with this car is the with the catalytic converter, and the sunroof always gets stuck, but the sun roof has gotten stuck in every car I have ever scene with a sunroof. So that's not to go against the car. Back to the cat/converter, I had to replace that twice thus far to pass emissions inspections, its in a bad spot (very low to the ground) I find rust takes its toll faster then most other cars, and it is about 700 each time to fix /after labour (usd) other then that I love this, and will be getting another VW in the future.
