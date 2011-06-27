Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews
Best hatchback out there!
All for all best car for the value. My 91 GTI 16v came with BBS RM wheels that are extremely rare, Recaro seats, Quad headlamp grill, big flairs, close ratio tranny, and 2.0 16v engine. This car handles like it is on rails, it is extremely quick, really reliable and it is a blast to drive each time I get in it. In my opinion, much, much better than the Japanese competition.
it's not a porsche, but FUN
I've owned this car for 9 years and i've replaced a few things on it, even putin my own cat-back muffler... I bought this car with 94000 miles and now it has 247000 miles. the oil pressure is so-so, but it still hauls but down the 405! I'll miss it. I'll always have fond memories of this car. took me from salt lake city to huntington beach at least 5 times a year and sometimes much more!
1991 golf gti
ive had the car for a awhile now. when i bought it it had over 100,000 miles on it. it had the original motor and every thing. shortly after i only made minor repairs like replacing the clutch and starter. both where original.
Excitement with a price.
I have owned my '91 GTI for about ten months now. In my opinion, it is one of the coolest cars on the road. It's a lot of fun to drive and it gets the looks. When you drive this car it feels like you're driving a 5-speed go-kart. It's handling is excellent, and the performance is just as good. As nice as the car may sound so far, be aware of the usual "Volkswagen problems". Trust me, you will have problems, and VWs aren't cheap to fix. You will have fun with this car, but try not to redline it off every green light, otherwise you will be flooded with repair bills.
This car is trouble!
This is the most fun to drive car I've ever had! Due to my various exploits, I shouldn't comment on reliability. It has a close ratio transmission, so make sure you don't mind turning 3900+ rpm at 80mph (fuel economy suffers as a result). This car was made for driving, with easy to read guages and good driving position. Ride is kind of harsh, but handling is out of this world. This car loves to get up and go. I can't believe I still have my driver's license!
