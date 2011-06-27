  1. Home
2020 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

PHENOMENAL PERFORMER

DannyMac, 07/02/2020
TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I’ve had the car one week. Contrary to this review, the brakes are very smooth; they do not grab. I find, with the 6-speed manual, acceleration is not leisurely, as the review notes. The turbo kicks in quickly; acceleration is robust. I let out the clutch smoothly as I accelerate; I time the full release of the clutch to match the power band of the turbo. It takes right off. The gearbox gives precise shifts, up or down. Steering is crisp, sharp and smooth. I’ve found, fairly readily, a great driving position. Given the tall roof, my head easily clears the sunroof. I’m pleased with the back-up camera’s assist with rearward visibility while blind spot monitoring is a welcome supplement. One note: Blind Spot Monitoring is not turned on by default; I realized I did not see the indicators switch-on when a car passed by; the check-box setting was easily found using the right-side steering wheel settings under Vehicle Systems. VW provides a door lock/unlock switch on BOTH front doors. All four windows are one touch up & down. There were no flaws in either the upholstery or the dashboard; FIT & FINISH are superb. I haven’t been this pleased and happy about a new car in a long time. (I’ve driven a lot of cars in my 50 year driving experience.) I drove a 2011 Honda Fit with a 5-speed manual for 9 years. It was a superb handling car and very reliable even at 95,000 miles. I bought the GOLF to forestall the declining availability of manual transmission “regular” cars. The GOLF is, by far, a more luxurious vehicle. Current generation FITS lack the handling prowess of the 2009->2013 generation. Plus, the VW is a safer automobile. My generation FIT scored a POOR in the Small Offset Crash Test; Honda has not submitted the current generation FIT to IIHS for that test. It makes me suspicious that the current generation FIT would perform as mine did; i.e. Poorly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
SUCH A GREAT VEHICLE

DannyMac, 07/07/2020
TSI 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Very smooth-shifting 6-speed Manual Transmission. Excellent attention to detail inside & outside. There was talk in the reviews that performance sags a bit, until the Turbo kicks in. I find that I can control that with the clutch. I accelerate as I gradually let out the clutch to match the power curve. I do find that I must downshift to 2nd gear when turning into a residential street that requires a 25 MPH turn. Being a MT, there is no automatic engine shutoff at a stop. It’s a very comfortable driver’s seat with the multiple adjustment modes. I’m very pleased with the car. The infotainment system with integrated back-up screen is quite easy to use. It’s a very luxurious car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
