Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Golf
4.7
56 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,257 - $2,664
Golf Lover

rsoreo, 12/10/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I just bought a 2004 4dr VW Golf! his is my 3rg Golf and 4 VW in my driving history.I love it, After shopping other makes ie: Toyota, Honda, I found that for the money VW gives you the most bang in Standard features for the buck. From the heated side mirrors to the folding back seats that give you comparable room to the Subaru Baja this vehicle signs. Precise handling, cruise control and a quiet cabin that touts an 8 speaker Monsoon CD/cassete player makes you feel as if you spent much more on this ride than the under 19,0000 asking price.

A fantastic economical car

dretal, 01/12/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I used my golf diesel to tow trailers and all I need to setup and race motorcycles throughout Canada. I never had any problems, and the diesel engine had no problems towing the loaded car and trailer at 130 KM/hr. We love the car. In winter, we park it inside our heated (10°C) garage, avoiding any cold-weather startup issues, but when it does sleep outside, I've never had problems starting it.

A genuinely great car!

colin1444, 02/14/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Got this for my first car. I've wanted one for a very long time, and I bought it with 95,600 miles and a clean service history record. Not a problem since, just regular maintenance. Drives like a little sports car, and the trunk is huge for a car this size. I love how light and agile it is. It might be slow, but it's more fun to drive slow cars fast than fast cars slow! I would definitely recommend this to anyone, especially since it comes in two- or four-door models. Without a doubt, one of the most well-made cars out there. NICE JOB VW!

Fun Car to Drive, Lacks Performance

bb0029, 08/28/2010
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drive this car about 50 miles a day to and from work. Comfortable ride and overall a pleasure to drive. This car makes the daily commute bearable for me.

Very happy

Caleb, 07/11/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This has been the best car i have owned. all the performance i need and the comfort. fuel mileage has been unbeleivable. i drove from vancouver bc to calgary alberta on one tank of fuel.

