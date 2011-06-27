Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf GTI Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,904*
Total Cash Price
$25,405
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,682*
Total Cash Price
$25,913
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,298*
Total Cash Price
$34,805
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,855*
Total Cash Price
$35,821
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$53,688*
Total Cash Price
$35,059
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,460*
Total Cash Price
$26,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$4,310
|Maintenance
|$800
|$395
|$2,002
|$1,408
|$1,039
|$5,644
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,086
|$556
|$683
|$2,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,368
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,532
|Financing
|$1,366
|$1,099
|$813
|$509
|$184
|$3,971
|Depreciation
|$5,384
|$2,233
|$1,964
|$1,742
|$1,563
|$12,886
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,281
|$6,202
|$8,413
|$6,838
|$6,170
|$38,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,396
|Maintenance
|$816
|$403
|$2,042
|$1,436
|$1,060
|$5,757
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,108
|$567
|$697
|$2,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,395
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,563
|Financing
|$1,393
|$1,121
|$829
|$519
|$188
|$4,050
|Depreciation
|$5,492
|$2,278
|$2,003
|$1,777
|$1,594
|$13,144
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,507
|$6,326
|$8,581
|$6,975
|$6,293
|$39,682
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$5,905
|Maintenance
|$1,096
|$541
|$2,743
|$1,929
|$1,423
|$7,732
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,488
|$762
|$936
|$3,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,874
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,099
|Financing
|$1,871
|$1,506
|$1,114
|$697
|$252
|$5,440
|Depreciation
|$7,376
|$3,059
|$2,691
|$2,387
|$2,141
|$17,654
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,455
|$8,497
|$11,526
|$9,368
|$8,453
|$53,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$6,077
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$557
|$2,823
|$1,985
|$1,465
|$7,958
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,531
|$784
|$963
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,929
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,160
|Financing
|$1,926
|$1,550
|$1,146
|$718
|$259
|$5,599
|Depreciation
|$7,591
|$3,149
|$2,769
|$2,456
|$2,204
|$18,169
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,906
|$8,745
|$11,862
|$9,642
|$8,700
|$54,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$5,948
|Maintenance
|$1,104
|$545
|$2,763
|$1,943
|$1,434
|$7,789
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,499
|$767
|$943
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,888
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,114
|Financing
|$1,885
|$1,517
|$1,122
|$702
|$254
|$5,480
|Depreciation
|$7,430
|$3,082
|$2,710
|$2,404
|$2,157
|$17,783
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,568
|$8,559
|$11,610
|$9,436
|$8,515
|$53,688
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$951
|$4,482
|Maintenance
|$832
|$411
|$2,082
|$1,464
|$1,081
|$5,870
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$1,129
|$578
|$710
|$2,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,423
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,593
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,143
|$846
|$529
|$191
|$4,130
|Depreciation
|$5,599
|$2,322
|$2,043
|$1,812
|$1,626
|$13,401
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,732
|$6,450
|$8,750
|$7,112
|$6,417
|$40,460
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI in Virginia is:not available
