Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf GTI Hatchback
Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,067*
Total Cash Price
$20,262
Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,828*
Total Cash Price
$20,667
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,152*
Total Cash Price
$27,759
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,674*
Total Cash Price
$28,569
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,532*
Total Cash Price
$27,962
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,590*
Total Cash Price
$21,072
Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,197*
Total Cash Price
$29,380
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,067*
Total Cash Price
$20,262
S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,016*
Total Cash Price
$22,896
S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,203*
Total Cash Price
$25,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$4,459
|Maintenance
|$478
|$2,080
|$1,245
|$2,291
|$1,623
|$7,717
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,265
|Financing
|$1,090
|$876
|$649
|$406
|$146
|$3,167
|Depreciation
|$4,503
|$1,796
|$1,581
|$1,401
|$1,258
|$10,539
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,859
|$7,710
|$6,593
|$7,391
|$6,514
|$38,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$4,548
|Maintenance
|$488
|$2,122
|$1,270
|$2,337
|$1,655
|$7,871
|Repairs
|$359
|$522
|$611
|$714
|$834
|$3,041
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,123
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,290
|Financing
|$1,112
|$894
|$662
|$414
|$149
|$3,230
|Depreciation
|$4,593
|$1,832
|$1,613
|$1,429
|$1,283
|$10,750
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,056
|$7,864
|$6,725
|$7,539
|$6,644
|$38,828
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,295
|$6,109
|Maintenance
|$655
|$2,850
|$1,706
|$3,139
|$2,224
|$10,572
|Repairs
|$482
|$701
|$821
|$959
|$1,121
|$4,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,508
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,493
|$1,200
|$889
|$556
|$200
|$4,339
|Depreciation
|$6,169
|$2,461
|$2,166
|$1,919
|$1,723
|$14,438
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,507
|$10,563
|$9,032
|$10,126
|$8,924
|$52,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,332
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$674
|$2,933
|$1,755
|$3,230
|$2,288
|$10,881
|Repairs
|$496
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,153
|$4,203
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,552
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,784
|Financing
|$1,537
|$1,235
|$915
|$572
|$206
|$4,465
|Depreciation
|$6,349
|$2,532
|$2,229
|$1,975
|$1,774
|$14,860
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,901
|$10,871
|$9,296
|$10,421
|$9,185
|$53,674
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,304
|$6,153
|Maintenance
|$660
|$2,870
|$1,718
|$3,162
|$2,240
|$10,649
|Repairs
|$486
|$707
|$827
|$966
|$1,129
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,746
|Financing
|$1,504
|$1,209
|$896
|$560
|$201
|$4,370
|Depreciation
|$6,214
|$2,478
|$2,182
|$1,933
|$1,736
|$14,544
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,605
|$10,640
|$9,098
|$10,200
|$8,989
|$52,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$4,637
|Maintenance
|$497
|$2,163
|$1,295
|$2,383
|$1,688
|$8,026
|Repairs
|$366
|$532
|$623
|$728
|$851
|$3,100
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,145
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,134
|$911
|$675
|$422
|$152
|$3,294
|Depreciation
|$4,683
|$1,868
|$1,644
|$1,457
|$1,308
|$10,961
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,253
|$8,018
|$6,857
|$7,687
|$6,775
|$39,590
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,370
|$6,466
|Maintenance
|$693
|$3,016
|$1,805
|$3,322
|$2,353
|$11,190
|Repairs
|$510
|$742
|$869
|$1,015
|$1,186
|$4,322
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,596
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,834
|Financing
|$1,581
|$1,270
|$941
|$589
|$212
|$4,592
|Depreciation
|$6,529
|$2,604
|$2,292
|$2,031
|$1,824
|$15,282
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,296
|$11,180
|$9,560
|$10,717
|$9,445
|$55,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$4,459
|Maintenance
|$478
|$2,080
|$1,245
|$2,291
|$1,623
|$7,717
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,101
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,265
|Financing
|$1,090
|$876
|$649
|$406
|$146
|$3,167
|Depreciation
|$4,503
|$1,796
|$1,581
|$1,401
|$1,258
|$10,539
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,859
|$7,710
|$6,593
|$7,391
|$6,514
|$38,067
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$5,039
|Maintenance
|$540
|$2,350
|$1,407
|$2,589
|$1,834
|$8,720
|Repairs
|$398
|$579
|$677
|$791
|$924
|$3,369
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,232
|$990
|$733
|$459
|$165
|$3,579
|Depreciation
|$5,088
|$2,029
|$1,787
|$1,583
|$1,422
|$11,909
|Fuel
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$8,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,141
|$8,712
|$7,450
|$8,352
|$7,361
|$43,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Golf GTI Hatchback S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$5,529
|Maintenance
|$593
|$2,579
|$1,544
|$2,841
|$2,013
|$9,569
|Repairs
|$436
|$635
|$743
|$868
|$1,014
|$3,696
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,365
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,569
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,086
|$805
|$503
|$181
|$3,927
|Depreciation
|$5,584
|$2,227
|$1,960
|$1,737
|$1,560
|$13,068
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,225
|$9,560
|$8,175
|$9,165
|$8,077
|$47,203
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Golf GTI
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019