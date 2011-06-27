Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Consumer Reviews
The Ultimate Commuter
I had a 2012 GTI with the DSG. The new 2015 redesign is a huge improvement. Its brings better driving dynamics to the table in almost every category while including some great interior/tech features to polish things off. I wish i could have waited for the performance pack but the timing (my warranty was up) and price on this new model was just too good.
My perfect all-around car
I bought a black on black SE with the manual as soon as the MK7 was available. So far I've put 1300 miles on it in 2 weeks, including a trip to NJ and back. I can say that the car is not only very fun to drive, but it's also comfortable on a road trip. Over the hills and mountains of PA I averaged 33 mpg, which is pretty solid if you ask me. Handling is sharp, the seats hug you, and the build quality reminds me of more pricey German cars.
Love my hot hatch!
I have just put the first thousand miles on my 2015 GTI SE and could not be happier. The quality of the car, the performance, the PERFECT driving position all add up to a great car for a driving enthusiast like myself. If I have any gripe it is the car is very harsh over any imperfection in the road such as a pothole (not even a big one). This is undoubtedly down to stiff suspension and low profile tires.
Unbelievable car! But beware...
I know the title of my review will give people pause, but fear not. I've had my GTI for a little over a week. When I first drove it home, the ride was bone-rattling hard and bouncy and the car sat really high in the front. Huge gaps between the front wheels and fenders. Turns out that the dealer forgot to remove the transport blocks from the front struts during the PDI. It takes about 5 minutes to remove them yourself and it's easy. Now I love the car. It rides and drives so nice. Reminds me of my Audi(sniffle). Great power without being too much. Can't say enough about this car. Would've paid 10K more and it STILL would've been a great value for the $$$.
6K miles and completely in love
Update: we made a huge mistake and sold our GTI a couple of years ago when we added a new family member. We’ve since had a Golfwagen, 3 series, Prius, and Jeep GC. The ONLY car we keep reminiscing about is the GTI. We’re actually thinking about getting another one - it was a huge mistake to sell. We now know it really had everything and frankly the most fun we’ve ever had in a 4 door. We went to the auto show in NYC and sat in everything from Mazda 3, CX-5, to a BMW X1 and everything in between (including A3). GTI really has everything you want, nothing you don't - its a bargain. So far at 6K miles, we still take turns driving because we like it so much. It's quiet @ 75MPH, but when you turn it up, that exhaust gives you a really nice purr. Its insanely practical, and we have had little issue fitting a 62" entertainment center in it and a very large ottoman (while the man next to us with a 328i, watched in awe as we drove away). It swallows cargo and people easily (I'm 6'2"). Would repurchase again. Tire pressure gauge is acting up, but its really cold. Not a big deal.
