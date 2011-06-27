Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Consumer Reviews

The Ultimate Commuter joepawlicki , 08/04/2014 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I had a 2012 GTI with the DSG. The new 2015 redesign is a huge improvement. Its brings better driving dynamics to the table in almost every category while including some great interior/tech features to polish things off. I wish i could have waited for the performance pack but the timing (my warranty was up) and price on this new model was just too good. Report Abuse

My perfect all-around car scottyb32 , 06/17/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought a black on black SE with the manual as soon as the MK7 was available. So far I've put 1300 miles on it in 2 weeks, including a trip to NJ and back. I can say that the car is not only very fun to drive, but it's also comfortable on a road trip. Over the hills and mountains of PA I averaged 33 mpg, which is pretty solid if you ask me. Handling is sharp, the seats hug you, and the build quality reminds me of more pricey German cars.

Love my hot hatch! cr84hh , 09/16/2014 SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have just put the first thousand miles on my 2015 GTI SE and could not be happier. The quality of the car, the performance, the PERFECT driving position all add up to a great car for a driving enthusiast like myself. If I have any gripe it is the car is very harsh over any imperfection in the road such as a pothole (not even a big one). This is undoubtedly down to stiff suspension and low profile tires.

Unbelievable car! But beware... Justin Houston , 03/11/2015 S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I know the title of my review will give people pause, but fear not. I've had my GTI for a little over a week. When I first drove it home, the ride was bone-rattling hard and bouncy and the car sat really high in the front. Huge gaps between the front wheels and fenders. Turns out that the dealer forgot to remove the transport blocks from the front struts during the PDI. It takes about 5 minutes to remove them yourself and it's easy. Now I love the car. It rides and drives so nice. Reminds me of my Audi(sniffle). Great power without being too much. Can't say enough about this car. Would've paid 10K more and it STILL would've been a great value for the $$$.