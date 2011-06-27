  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Fox
  4. Used 1992 Volkswagen Fox
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Volkswagen Fox Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Fox
Overview
See Fox Inventory
See Fox Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/372.0 mi.272.8/359.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG2525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.6 in.36.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.47.6 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.163.4 in.
Curb weight2238 lbs.2172 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.9.9 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base92.8 in.92.8 in.
Width63.0 in.63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond White
  • Daytona Red
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Diamond White
  • Moondust Silver Metallic
  • Daytona Red
See Fox InventorySee Fox Inventory

Related Used 1992 Volkswagen Fox info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles