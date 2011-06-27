Used 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan Consumer Reviews
The reviewers hate what the owners love
Initially quite pricey, but I have been won over and my wife loves it completely. There is no other van on the market that can do all the things this can. This is not a car and thus not an Odessy or Chrysler.It's a daily family driver, a camper,a hauler and a long-trip cruiser. It can cruise at 80 all day, has better seats than my Audi A4, handles safely if not sportily, and pulls my horse trailer.My brother purchased a 2000.5 and is very pleased, using it for both family use and to tow his SCCA race cars. It's far from perfect, but there is no competition in the marketplace.The idiosyncracies are a real problem only if you don't really need this type of vehicle.
One of the best Volks Van's I have ever.
I have owned VW vans for a long time, and the GLS with VR6 is probably the best one I have ever had. It has power, comfort, and a really great exterior design. This is by far the prettiest shoe box I have ever seen!!
Eurovan 1999
Continuous electrical problems that recur after dealership supposedly fixes them. Thank god for taken out an extended warranty. It is unfortunate that 1999 eurovans do not have any...recalls. It is one terrific vehicle as far as size is concerned. I live in VT. , put snow tires on in the winter and have never gotten stuck. The handling has been super although I wish they would have considered putting in safer seat belts in the two rear facing buckets seat. Limited seats for children especially still in seat belts. Quite pricely when needed to have repairs.
Relive it with a V6
I drove a full size Ford van for travel, but my wife didn't like it's size. When looking at "minivans" I found them to be less spacious than the station wagons I grew up with. They were just sedans with another seat squished in there. The Newly designed Eurovan is Spacious without taking up the whole road. It has a commanding panoramic view of the road and truly seats seven comfortably. Takes me back to the old Microbus days, but can climb a hill like anything. Great van.
Great EuroVan
I just purchased a one owner 1999 VW Euro Van. My family loves this vehicle. Being a '99 this vehicle outperforms my new 2003 Kia Sedona. I am giving that van away for an older better vehicle. VW makes great vehicles. We are a total VW family now. We also have a 2005 VW Bettle TDI. Go VW!
Sponsored cars related to the EuroVan
Related Used 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner