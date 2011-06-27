Used 2016 Volkswagen Eos Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,995
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,995
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room41.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Maximum cargo capacity10.5 cu.ft.
Length174.1 in.
Curb weight3508 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume87.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload932 lbs.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Pure White
  • Black Oak Brown Metallic
  • Flash Red
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Cornsilk Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ 120000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
