Estimated values
2002 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,278
|$1,654
|Clean
|$496
|$1,131
|$1,467
|Average
|$365
|$838
|$1,093
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$720
Estimated values
2002 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,435
|$1,731
|Clean
|$767
|$1,270
|$1,536
|Average
|$564
|$941
|$1,144
|Rough
|$361
|$612
|$753
Estimated values
2002 Kia Rio 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,278
|$1,654
|Clean
|$496
|$1,131
|$1,467
|Average
|$365
|$838
|$1,093
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$720
Estimated values
2002 Kia Rio Cinco 4dr Wagon (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,278
|$1,654
|Clean
|$496
|$1,131
|$1,467
|Average
|$365
|$838
|$1,093
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$720