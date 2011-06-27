Used 1991 Volkswagen Corrado Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive, if you can afford it... ekroy , 11/04/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful FUN, FUN, FUN... Low selling price, don't be fooled...what you save in a car payment will be spent on repairs. The cars are aging and it shows. DO NOT BUY AN AUTOMATIC!!! Check out the supercharger...and don't think that expensive mods add to the selling price. You should be paying more for a stock Corrado if it was well maintained. Report Abuse

1991 Corrado DCD , 06/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful True VW enthusiasts will appreciate the design and power of this supercharged G60 engine. VW's have their history rooted in 4 cylinders and this one is a classic. The car has a lot of power, handles incredibly, looks like a Euro car, and is comfortable. It may look small but with its slightly sloped rear hatch this car has enough room to fit a 30,000 BTU air conditioner(with rear seats down of course). I've owned one for 9 years and am still as enthused as the first day I purchased it.