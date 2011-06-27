Used 2016 Volkswagen CC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CC Sedan
2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,776*
Total Cash Price
$16,827
2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,082*
Total Cash Price
$22,601
2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,603*
Total Cash Price
$23,261
2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,462*
Total Cash Price
$22,766
2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$39,537*
Total Cash Price
$17,157
2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$55,123*
Total Cash Price
$23,921
2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,016*
Total Cash Price
$16,497
3.6L V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,958*
Total Cash Price
$18,642
2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,140*
Total Cash Price
$20,456
2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,016*
Total Cash Price
$16,497
2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,239*
Total Cash Price
$19,631
2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,181*
Total Cash Price
$21,776
2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,421*
Total Cash Price
$21,446
2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,140*
Total Cash Price
$20,456
2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,297*
Total Cash Price
$17,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$901
|$927
|$4,375
|Maintenance
|$2,138
|$1,460
|$862
|$357
|$2,697
|$7,513
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$923
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,090
|Financing
|$905
|$728
|$539
|$337
|$122
|$2,631
|Depreciation
|$4,136
|$1,901
|$1,675
|$1,483
|$1,332
|$10,527
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,148
|$7,335
|$6,499
|$5,800
|$7,995
|$38,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,245
|$5,876
|Maintenance
|$2,872
|$1,960
|$1,158
|$480
|$3,622
|$10,091
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$936
|$1,095
|$1,280
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,465
|Financing
|$1,215
|$978
|$723
|$452
|$164
|$3,533
|Depreciation
|$5,555
|$2,554
|$2,250
|$1,992
|$1,789
|$14,140
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,973
|$9,852
|$8,730
|$7,790
|$10,738
|$52,082
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$6,047
|Maintenance
|$2,955
|$2,018
|$1,191
|$494
|$3,728
|$10,386
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,317
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,276
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,507
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,007
|$744
|$465
|$169
|$3,636
|Depreciation
|$5,718
|$2,628
|$2,315
|$2,050
|$1,841
|$14,553
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,410
|$10,139
|$8,985
|$8,017
|$11,052
|$53,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,254
|$5,919
|Maintenance
|$2,892
|$1,975
|$1,166
|$483
|$3,649
|$10,165
|Repairs
|$696
|$807
|$943
|$1,103
|$1,289
|$4,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,249
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,475
|Financing
|$1,224
|$985
|$729
|$455
|$166
|$3,559
|Depreciation
|$5,596
|$2,572
|$2,266
|$2,007
|$1,802
|$14,243
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,082
|$9,924
|$8,793
|$7,847
|$10,816
|$52,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T Trend 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$4,461
|Maintenance
|$2,180
|$1,488
|$879
|$364
|$2,750
|$7,661
|Repairs
|$524
|$608
|$710
|$831
|$971
|$3,645
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,112
|Financing
|$922
|$743
|$549
|$343
|$125
|$2,682
|Depreciation
|$4,217
|$1,939
|$1,708
|$1,512
|$1,358
|$10,734
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,366
|$7,479
|$6,627
|$5,913
|$8,152
|$39,537
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,172
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$6,219
|Maintenance
|$3,039
|$2,075
|$1,225
|$508
|$3,834
|$10,681
|Repairs
|$731
|$848
|$990
|$1,159
|$1,354
|$5,082
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,312
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,550
|Financing
|$1,286
|$1,035
|$766
|$479
|$174
|$3,740
|Depreciation
|$5,880
|$2,703
|$2,381
|$2,108
|$1,894
|$14,965
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,847
|$10,427
|$9,239
|$8,245
|$11,365
|$55,123
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$2,096
|$1,431
|$845
|$350
|$2,644
|$7,366
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$905
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,069
|Financing
|$887
|$714
|$528
|$330
|$120
|$2,579
|Depreciation
|$4,055
|$1,864
|$1,642
|$1,454
|$1,306
|$10,321
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,929
|$7,191
|$6,372
|$5,686
|$7,838
|$38,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 3.6L V6 4Motion Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$998
|$1,027
|$4,847
|Maintenance
|$2,368
|$1,617
|$955
|$395
|$2,988
|$8,324
|Repairs
|$570
|$661
|$772
|$903
|$1,055
|$3,961
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,023
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,208
|Financing
|$1,002
|$807
|$597
|$373
|$136
|$2,914
|Depreciation
|$4,582
|$2,106
|$1,855
|$1,643
|$1,476
|$11,663
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,350
|$8,126
|$7,200
|$6,425
|$8,857
|$42,958
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$5,318
|Maintenance
|$2,599
|$1,774
|$1,048
|$434
|$3,279
|$9,134
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$409
|$149
|$3,198
|Depreciation
|$5,028
|$2,311
|$2,036
|$1,803
|$1,619
|$12,798
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,552
|$8,917
|$7,901
|$7,051
|$9,719
|$47,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$2,096
|$1,431
|$845
|$350
|$2,644
|$7,366
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$905
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,069
|Financing
|$887
|$714
|$528
|$330
|$120
|$2,579
|Depreciation
|$4,055
|$1,864
|$1,642
|$1,454
|$1,306
|$10,321
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,929
|$7,191
|$6,372
|$5,686
|$7,838
|$38,016
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$2,494
|$1,703
|$1,006
|$417
|$3,146
|$8,766
|Repairs
|$600
|$696
|$813
|$951
|$1,111
|$4,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,272
|Financing
|$1,056
|$850
|$628
|$393
|$143
|$3,069
|Depreciation
|$4,825
|$2,218
|$1,954
|$1,730
|$1,554
|$12,282
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,006
|$8,557
|$7,583
|$6,766
|$9,327
|$45,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$5,661
|Maintenance
|$2,767
|$1,889
|$1,115
|$462
|$3,490
|$9,723
|Repairs
|$665
|$772
|$902
|$1,055
|$1,233
|$4,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,411
|Financing
|$1,171
|$942
|$697
|$436
|$158
|$3,404
|Depreciation
|$5,353
|$2,460
|$2,167
|$1,919
|$1,724
|$13,624
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,276
|$2,344
|$2,414
|$2,487
|$11,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,426
|$9,492
|$8,411
|$7,506
|$10,346
|$50,181
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,182
|$5,576
|Maintenance
|$2,725
|$1,860
|$1,099
|$455
|$3,437
|$9,576
|Repairs
|$655
|$761
|$888
|$1,039
|$1,214
|$4,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,177
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,390
|Financing
|$1,153
|$928
|$686
|$429
|$156
|$3,353
|Depreciation
|$5,272
|$2,423
|$2,135
|$1,890
|$1,698
|$13,417
|Fuel
|$2,176
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,553
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,208
|$9,348
|$8,284
|$7,392
|$10,189
|$49,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T Trend PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,127
|$5,318
|Maintenance
|$2,599
|$1,774
|$1,048
|$434
|$3,279
|$9,134
|Repairs
|$625
|$725
|$847
|$991
|$1,158
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,100
|$885
|$655
|$409
|$149
|$3,198
|Depreciation
|$5,028
|$2,311
|$2,036
|$1,803
|$1,619
|$12,798
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,552
|$8,917
|$7,901
|$7,051
|$9,719
|$47,140
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CC Sedan 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$936
|$964
|$4,546
|Maintenance
|$2,222
|$1,517
|$896
|$371
|$2,803
|$7,808
|Repairs
|$534
|$620
|$724
|$847
|$990
|$3,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$959
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,133
|Financing
|$940
|$757
|$560
|$350
|$127
|$2,734
|Depreciation
|$4,298
|$1,976
|$1,741
|$1,541
|$1,384
|$10,940
|Fuel
|$1,774
|$1,827
|$1,883
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,420
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,585
|$7,622
|$6,754
|$6,027
|$8,308
|$40,297
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen CC in Virginia is:not available
