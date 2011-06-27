Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
My first Bug since 1970. That Bug cost me $2070.
Check value/price with Edmunds on line. Do your homework
My Cup Cake
Really fun car - you can run with the (...pretty) big dogs and still get 28 mpg overall - and put four folks in the car with the top up or down.
Back in love with the Beetle.
Purchased this car brand new in 2014. I have brought this car back to the dealership at least five times. Idiot lights on dash keep going on and off. Passenger visor falls off. Door screws keep coming loose. Right front reflector has fallen off. Bluetooth is a toothache. Transmission skips. All under warranty that has been repaired at least once and still fails to be corrected.. Since then everything has been rectified. It’s a blast to drive. Extremely quick and nimble. Tons of compliments. Behaves nicely.
Das auto das-aster
Car hestitates significantly when starting from a standstill. A service guy said it's due to chain driven transmission. It sucks...a safety issue potentially if you had to get out of the way. Crummy mileage on high test. Very noisy interior. Tires very noisy after rotation. Rear seat non existent.
