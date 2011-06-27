Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

My first Bug since 1970. That Bug cost me $2070. Benny Skeldon , 03/01/2017 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Check value/price with Edmunds on line. Do your homework Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Cup Cake Larry L. Adair , 03/21/2017 R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Really fun car - you can run with the (...pretty) big dogs and still get 28 mpg overall - and put four folks in the car with the top up or down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Back in love with the Beetle. Disappointed , 03/25/2017 1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased this car brand new in 2014. I have brought this car back to the dealership at least five times. Idiot lights on dash keep going on and off. Passenger visor falls off. Door screws keep coming loose. Right front reflector has fallen off. Bluetooth is a toothache. Transmission skips. All under warranty that has been repaired at least once and still fails to be corrected.. Since then everything has been rectified. It’s a blast to drive. Extremely quick and nimble. Tons of compliments. Behaves nicely. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse