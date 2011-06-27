  1. Home
Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Beetle Convertible
5(25%)4(50%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
List Price Estimate
$11,176 - $14,328
Used Beetle Convertible for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My first Bug since 1970. That Bug cost me $2070.

Benny Skeldon, 03/01/2017
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Check value/price with Edmunds on line. Do your homework

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My Cup Cake

Larry L. Adair, 03/21/2017
R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Really fun car - you can run with the (...pretty) big dogs and still get 28 mpg overall - and put four folks in the car with the top up or down.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Back in love with the Beetle.

Disappointed, 03/25/2017
1.8T 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchased this car brand new in 2014. I have brought this car back to the dealership at least five times. Idiot lights on dash keep going on and off. Passenger visor falls off. Door screws keep coming loose. Right front reflector has fallen off. Bluetooth is a toothache. Transmission skips. All under warranty that has been repaired at least once and still fails to be corrected.. Since then everything has been rectified. It’s a blast to drive. Extremely quick and nimble. Tons of compliments. Behaves nicely.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Das auto das-aster

Hate Das Car, 04/03/2017
R-Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L Turbo 4cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Car hestitates significantly when starting from a standstill. A service guy said it's due to chain driven transmission. It sucks...a safety issue potentially if you had to get out of the way. Crummy mileage on high test. Very noisy interior. Tires very noisy after rotation. Rear seat non existent.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
