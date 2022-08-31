Used Ford Mustang Mach 1 for Sale
- $59,990Great price$7,502 Below Market1,806 miles8cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5551366
Stock: 2001730171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-05-2022
- 4,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5551763
Stock: 2001870033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2022
- $59,541Great price1,363 milesNo accidents, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticBMW of Austin (Austin, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Austin, TX / 1,291 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. You can trust BMW of Austin for your next pre-owned vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R00N5551102
Stock: 5551102T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2022
- $59,998Great price3,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticAutoNation Ford Frisco (Frisco, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Frisco, TX / 1,153 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Equipment Group 700A Ebony/Metal Gray Stitch; Recaro Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats Transmission: 10-Speed Selectshift Automatic Mach 1 Elite Package Voi...
Dealer Review:
I purchased a 2022 F250 in June. The entire transaction was smooth as silk. The truck was ordered ordered in March and was produced ahead of schedule. The rep I was dealing with through the entire transaction was Scott. He was very easy to work with on all fronts. I would definitely buy another vehicle from him.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R06M5550566
Stock: M5550566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2022
- $62,556Great price$6,959 Below Market6,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCorwin Ford (Reno, NV)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Reno, NV / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Ford Mustang is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Backup Camera, Keyless Acces...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R00M5551101
Stock: 6551101
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2022
- $59,999Great price$7,347 Below Market3,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualHarris Ford Lincoln (Lynnwood, WA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Lynnwood, WA / 2,295 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*CLEAN CARFAX*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, BACK TO SCHOOL SALES EVENT! ENDS 8/31/2022, Aluminum Foot Pedals...
Dealer Review:
Contacted dealership on a Tuesday about a truck for sale that was priced well below blue book, too good to be true. I asked the salesman Mahdi to confirm bed length and send me more photos of truck, he said he would do it that day but I never heard back from him. I finally heard back from him on Friday saying that he finally confirmed that the Chuck had a long bed like we were looking for and he sent me a few pictures we started the process of getting an appointment set up. We were worried about hidden problems so we set up a pre buyer's inspection at a separate dealership and set an appointment with the salesman for the next day at 1:30 to come take the truck for a test drive and the prebuyers inspection. I texted the salesman at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to confirm that the truck was there and that we were still on for the 1:30 appointment, he confirmed and my husband left our home at 12:25 to drive the hour it took to the dealership. Received a text from the salesman at 12:45 saying that he was so sorry but someone was test driving the truck and most likely buying it. I called and asked to speak to a manager who is very insensitive to the whole issue and said that's their policy that it's first come first serve, they won't even hold a vehicle for travel time which is a policy I've never heard. I believe there is a hidden problem with this truck and they knew we were going to find out at the buyer's inspection. We also found out along the way that the truck did have a lot of work done to it that was not listed on the Carfax and that the dealership did not disclose to us prior to sitting the appointment, we got this information from giving the VIN number to a different dealership and they looked it up and said that it did have some major mechanical repairs including pistons and something with the gasket. These guys are [non-permissible content removed]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R00M5551339
Stock: 28388
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-03-2022
- $58,241Great price$5,475 Below Market2,712 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticAutoNation Ford Margate (Margate, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Margate, FL / 897 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Ebony/Metal Gray Stitch; Recaro Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats Transmission: 10-Speed Selectshift Automatic Mach 1 Elite Package Voice-Activated Touch-Sc...
Dealer Review:
Good service, Took good care of me. Sales rep. Answered a my questions. Very informative. Felt good buying my new truck there. Bought my old Ford truck there 7.3 diesel and still runs like a champ after 20 years. That’s Why I Bought another Ford diesel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R08M5555929
Stock: M5555929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2022
- $58,950Great price4,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualStrawberry Road Auto Sales (Pasadena, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Pasadena, TX / 1,197 miles away from Ashburn, VA
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $1,000 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.9% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5554168
Stock: B2328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $60,998Great price$5,045 Below Market5,417 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualVolkswagen of West Islip (West Islip, NY)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in West Islip, NY / 250 miles away from Ashburn, VA
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUCCESS WE’VE EXTENDED OUR SUMMER SALES EVENT!!! HURRY IN NOW AND PICK FROM ONE OF THE BEST NEW AND USED CAR INVENTORIES ON LONG I...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R04M5551067
Stock: U8806P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2022
- 2,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R08M5555932
Stock: 2001961290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2022
- 229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R01M5555707
Stock: 2001832844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2022
- $61,888Great price$5,866 Below Market2,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualLiberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Pataskala, OH)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Pataskala, OH / 288 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1796 miles below market average!2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Race Red Tremec 6-Speed Manual RWD4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speake...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R06M5555895
Stock: 22314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- $62,984Great price$5,766 Below Market1,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualChiefland Ford (Chiefland, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Chiefland, FL / 727 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 1,489 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford Mustang boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering this Automatic tran...
Dealer Review:
Was close to making a deal for a purchase on a truck with them and when I informed them I was not interested in their “Plattner package” for ~$3800 they informed me that they would not sell me the truck without it and that it was better than the $6k they normally charge for it because they aren’t including lifetime oil changes. It would only include paint protection and LoJack. When I told them I’m not interested in those, they then said I was getting a great deal because they matched the trade in offer another dealership made me when Plattner/Chiefland Ford was under by $5,000 dollars on their initial offer. This dealership seems to be trying to cash in on the market, but is definitely adding on items clients don’t want for much more $$$ than it’s worth. Then they try to gaslight you saying the fees aren’t unreasonable and other dealerships have fees too as if people haven’t purchased vehicles and know what services cost and what fees are and aren’t required. The other side of this market is going to be unkind to them… people remember how dealerships carry themselves in these types of markets
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R01M5553424
Stock: 5553424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2022
- 171 miles8cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R01N5550475
Stock: 2001926681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $62,944Good price$5,165 Below Market1,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualMitchell Selig Ford (Windsor, CT)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Windsor, CT / 319 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 RWD Ford Gold Certified Certified, ** - GOLD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 --- PART...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R05M5550381
Stock: F8065
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $59,800Good price$2,907 Below Market6,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle8cyl AutomaticToy Barn (Dublin, OH)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsLeather SeatsKeyless Entry/Start+more
Located in Dublin, OH / 309 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*2021 Ford Mustang *Iconic Silver over Ebony Interior*Key Factory Options*5.0 L V8 Engine6 Speed Manual TransmissionBlack Accent Package - $995Enhance...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5549916
Stock: 26103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2022
- $63,900Good price$2,884 Below Market1,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use8cyl ManualLong McArthur (Salina, KS)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Salina, KS / 1,080 miles away from Ashburn, VA
5.0L V8 EngineTremec 6 Speed Manual w/ RevMatchBlack Cloth w/ Dove AccentsPremium Twister Orange Tri-coatBlack Mach 1 Hood StripeBlack Mach 1 Side Str...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5552260
Stock: AU7771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $58,999Good price$5,884 Below Market15,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticFolsom Chevrolet (Folsom, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Folsom, CA / 2,330 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Gray CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Local Trade, Non-Smoker, **CLEAN CAR FAX**, Aluminum Foot Pedals, Climate Controlled Heated/Cooled Front Seats, C...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R00M5550711
Stock: 3629B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- $61,985Good price9,069 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl AutomaticCentral Houston Nissan (Houston, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,207 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Gray 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 RWD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Vehicle is equipped with: Enhanced Security Package (Wheel Locking...
Dealer Review:
Our experience purchasing a 2022 Nissan Rogue from Steve Proto was as efficient as it could be. He was helpful, didn't try to sell us what we didn't want, and quite reasonable to work with throughout the process. I am happy to recommend working with him on your future car buying.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5550824
Stock: P8675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $61,988Good price1,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualAuto Web Expo (Plano, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Plano, TX / 1,152 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! Very rare and hard to find car. You'll stand out in this Mach 1 Mustang! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R03N5550963
Stock: P550963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2022
- $59,999Good price$4,002 Below Market6,105 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only8cyl ManualKia Mall of Georgia (Buford, GA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Buford, GA / 497 miles away from Ashburn, VA
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5550542
Stock: KV111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2022
