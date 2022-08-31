Skip to main content

Used Ford Mustang Mach 1 for Sale

160 listings
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

    2021 Ford Mustang
    Mach 1 Coupe

    $59,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,502 Below Market
    1,806 miles
    8cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5551366
    Stock: 2001730171
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-05-2022

  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

    2021 Ford Mustang
    Mach 1 Coupe

    $63,990
    4,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5551763
    Stock: 2001870033
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2022

  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

    2022 Ford Mustang
    Mach 1 Coupe

    $59,541
    Great priceGreat price
    1,363 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    BMW of Austin (Austin, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Austin, TX / 1,291 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. You can trust BMW of Austin for your next pre-owned vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FA6P8R00N5551102
    Stock: 5551102T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2022

  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

    2021 Ford Mustang
    Mach 1 Coupe

    $59,998
    Great priceGreat price
    3,521 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    8cyl Automatic
    AutoNation Ford Frisco (Frisco, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Frisco, TX / 1,153 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Equipment Group 700A Ebony/Metal Gray Stitch; Recaro Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats Transmission: 10-Speed Selectshift Automatic Mach 1 Elite Package Voi...

    Dealer Review:

    I purchased a 2022 F250 in June. The entire transaction was smooth as silk. The truck was ordered ordered in March and was produced ahead of schedule. The rep I was dealing with through the entire transaction was Scott. He was very easy to work with on all fronts. I would definitely buy another vehicle from him.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FA6P8R06M5550566
    Stock: M5550566
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2022

    • Certified 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

      Certified 2021 Ford Mustang
      Mach 1 Coupe

      $62,556
      Great priceGreat price
      $6,959 Below Market
      6,500 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      8cyl Manual
      Corwin Ford (Reno, NV)
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Keyless Entry/Start
      Upgraded Headlights
      Blind Spot Monitorin...
      +more

      Located in Reno, NV / 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      This Ford Mustang is well equipped and includes these key features and benefits, Navigation System, Touchscreen Controls, Backup Camera, Keyless Acces...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FA6P8R00M5551101
      Stock: 6551101
      Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
      Listed since: 07-16-2022

    • Certified 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

      Certified 2021 Ford Mustang
      Mach 1 Coupe

      $59,999
      Great priceGreat price
      $7,347 Below Market
      3,236 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      8cyl Manual
      Harris Ford Lincoln (Lynnwood, WA)
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Heated seats
      Navigation
      Leather Seats
      +more

      Located in Lynnwood, WA / 2,295 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      *CLEAN CARFAX*, *LEATHER AND LOADED*, *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, BACK TO SCHOOL SALES EVENT! ENDS 8/31/2022, Aluminum Foot Pedals...

      Dealer Review:

      Contacted dealership on a Tuesday about a truck for sale that was priced well below blue book, too good to be true. I asked the salesman Mahdi to confirm bed length and send me more photos of truck, he said he would do it that day but I never heard back from him. I finally heard back from him on Friday saying that he finally confirmed that the Chuck had a long bed like we were looking for and he sent me a few pictures we started the process of getting an appointment set up. We were worried about hidden problems so we set up a pre buyer's inspection at a separate dealership and set an appointment with the salesman for the next day at 1:30 to come take the truck for a test drive and the prebuyers inspection. I texted the salesman at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to confirm that the truck was there and that we were still on for the 1:30 appointment, he confirmed and my husband left our home at 12:25 to drive the hour it took to the dealership. Received a text from the salesman at 12:45 saying that he was so sorry but someone was test driving the truck and most likely buying it. I called and asked to speak to a manager who is very insensitive to the whole issue and said that's their policy that it's first come first serve, they won't even hold a vehicle for travel time which is a policy I've never heard. I believe there is a hidden problem with this truck and they knew we were going to find out at the buyer's inspection. We also found out along the way that the truck did have a lot of work done to it that was not listed on the Carfax and that the dealership did not disclose to us prior to sitting the appointment, we got this information from giving the VIN number to a different dealership and they looked it up and said that it did have some major mechanical repairs including pistons and something with the gasket. These guys are [non-permissible content removed]

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FA6P8R00M5551339
      Stock: 28388
      Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
      Listed since: 02-03-2022

    • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

      2021 Ford Mustang
      Mach 1 Coupe

      $58,241
      Great priceGreat price
      $5,475 Below Market
      2,712 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      8cyl Automatic
      AutoNation Ford Margate (Margate, FL)
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Navigation
      Keyless Entry/Start
      Upgraded Headlights
      +more

      Located in Margate, FL / 897 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      Ebony/Metal Gray Stitch; Recaro Leather-Trimmed Sport Seats Transmission: 10-Speed Selectshift Automatic Mach 1 Elite Package Voice-Activated Touch-Sc...

      Dealer Review:

      Good service, Took good care of me. Sales rep. Answered a my questions. Very informative. Felt good buying my new truck there. Bought my old Ford truck there 7.3 diesel and still runs like a champ after 20 years. That’s Why I Bought another Ford diesel.

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FA6P8R08M5555929
      Stock: M5555929
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 06-14-2022

    • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

      2021 Ford Mustang
      Mach 1 Coupe

      $58,950
      Great priceGreat price
      4,894 miles
      No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
      8cyl Manual
      Strawberry Road Auto Sales (Pasadena, TX)
      Back-up camera
      Bluetooth
      Keyless Entry/Start
      Upgraded Headlights
      Blind Spot Monitorin...
      +more

      Located in Pasadena, TX / 1,197 miles away from Ashburn, VA

      SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $1,000 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.9% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE ...

      AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

      Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

      Personal Use Only: Yes

      History Provider: AutoCheck

      Title Details: Clean Title

      Salvage Vehicle: No

      Frame Damage: No

      Theft History: No

      Lemon Status: No

      Free History Report: No

      Features and Specs:

      17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

      Listing Information:

      VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5554168
      Stock: B2328
      Certified Pre-Owned: No
      Listed since: 07-05-2022

      • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $60,998
        Great priceGreat price
        $5,045 Below Market
        5,417 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Volkswagen of West Islip (West Islip, NY)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in West Islip, NY / 250 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUCCESS WE’VE EXTENDED OUR SUMMER SALES EVENT!!! HURRY IN NOW AND PICK FROM ONE OF THE BEST NEW AND USED CAR INVENTORIES ON LONG I...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R04M5551067
        Stock: U8806P
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-02-2022

      • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $63,990
        2,275 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Navigation
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        +more

        Located in Indianapolis, IN / 466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R08M5555932
        Stock: 2001961290
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-10-2022

      • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $62,990
        229 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R01M5555707
        Stock: 2001832844
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-26-2022

      • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $61,888
        Great priceGreat price
        $5,866 Below Market
        2,186 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Liberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Pataskala, OH)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in Pataskala, OH / 288 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 1796 miles below market average!2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Race Red Tremec 6-Speed Manual RWD4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speake...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R06M5555895
        Stock: 22314A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-01-2022

      • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $62,984
        Great priceGreat price
        $5,766 Below Market
        1,489 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Chiefland Ford (Chiefland, FL)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in Chiefland, FL / 727 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Only 1,489 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford Mustang boasts a Premium Unleaded V-8 5.0 L/302 engine powering this Automatic tran...

        Dealer Review:

        Was close to making a deal for a purchase on a truck with them and when I informed them I was not interested in their “Plattner package” for ~$3800 they informed me that they would not sell me the truck without it and that it was better than the $6k they normally charge for it because they aren’t including lifetime oil changes. It would only include paint protection and LoJack. When I told them I’m not interested in those, they then said I was getting a great deal because they matched the trade in offer another dealership made me when Plattner/Chiefland Ford was under by $5,000 dollars on their initial offer. This dealership seems to be trying to cash in on the market, but is definitely adding on items clients don’t want for much more $$$ than it’s worth. Then they try to gaslight you saying the fees aren’t unreasonable and other dealerships have fees too as if people haven’t purchased vehicles and know what services cost and what fees are and aren’t required. The other side of this market is going to be unkind to them… people remember how dealerships carry themselves in these types of markets

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R01M5553424
        Stock: 5553424
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-20-2022

      • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2022 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $65,990
        171 miles
        8cyl Manual
        Carvana (In-stock online)
        Delivery available*
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in Tampa, FL / 817 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R01N5550475
        Stock: 2001926681
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-03-2022

      • Certified 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        Certified 2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $62,944
        Good priceGood price
        $5,165 Below Market
        1,762 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Mitchell Selig Ford (Windsor, CT)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Windsor, CT / 319 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 RWD Ford Gold Certified Certified, ** - GOLD CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED FORD MUSTANG MACH 1 --- PART...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R05M5550381
        Stock: F8065
        Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

      • Price Drop
        2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $59,800
        Good priceGood price
        $2,907 Below Market
        6,543 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate fleet vehicle
        8cyl Automatic
        Toy Barn (Dublin, OH)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Leather Seats
        Keyless Entry/Start
        +more

        Located in Dublin, OH / 309 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        *2021 Ford Mustang *Iconic Silver over Ebony Interior*Key Factory Options*5.0 L V8 Engine6 Speed Manual TransmissionBlack Accent Package - $995Enhance...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: No

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5549916
        Stock: 26103
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 06-30-2022

      • Price Drop
        2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $63,900
        Good priceGood price
        $2,884 Below Market
        1,995 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
        8cyl Manual
        Long McArthur (Salina, KS)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in Salina, KS / 1,080 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        5.0L V8 EngineTremec 6 Speed Manual w/ RevMatchBlack Cloth w/ Dove AccentsPremium Twister Orange Tri-coatBlack Mach 1 Hood StripeBlack Mach 1 Side Str...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5552260
        Stock: AU7771
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-03-2022

      • Price Drop
        2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $58,999
        Good priceGood price
        $5,884 Below Market
        15,191 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Automatic
        Folsom Chevrolet (Folsom, CA)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Folsom, CA / 2,330 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Gray CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Local Trade, Non-Smoker, **CLEAN CAR FAX**, Aluminum Foot Pedals, Climate Controlled Heated/Cooled Front Seats, C...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R00M5550711
        Stock: 3629B
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 08-01-2022

      • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $61,985
        Good priceGood price
        9,069 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Automatic
        Central Houston Nissan (Houston, TX)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Houston, TX / 1,207 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Recent Arrival! Gray 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 RWD 10-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Vehicle is equipped with: Enhanced Security Package (Wheel Locking...

        Dealer Review:

        Our experience purchasing a 2022 Nissan Rogue from Steve Proto was as efficient as it could be. He was helpful, didn't try to sell us what we didn't want, and quite reasonable to work with throughout the process. I am happy to recommend working with him on your future car buying.

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R02M5550824
        Stock: P8675
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-25-2022

      • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2022 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $61,988
        Good priceGood price
        1,565 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Auto Web Expo (Plano, TX)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Keyless Entry/Start
        Upgraded Headlights
        Blind Spot Monitorin...
        +more

        Located in Plano, TX / 1,152 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        Recent Arrival! Very rare and hard to find car. You'll stand out in this Mach 1 Mustang! 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R03N5550963
        Stock: P550963
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 05-25-2022

      • Price Drop
        2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coupe

        2021 Ford Mustang
        Mach 1 Coupe

        $59,999
        Good priceGood price
        $4,002 Below Market
        6,105 miles
        No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
        8cyl Manual
        Kia Mall of Georgia (Buford, GA)
        Back-up camera
        Bluetooth
        Heated seats
        Navigation
        Leather Seats
        +more

        Located in Buford, GA / 497 miles away from Ashburn, VA

        TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'...

        AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

        Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

        Personal Use Only: Yes

        History Provider: AutoCheck

        Title Details: Clean Title

        Salvage Vehicle: No

        Frame Damage: No

        Theft History: No

        Lemon Status: No

        Free History Report: No

        Features and Specs:

        17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)

        Listing Information:

        VIN: 1FA6P8R03M5550542
        Stock: KV111A
        Certified Pre-Owned: No
        Listed since: 07-14-2022

