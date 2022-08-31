Located in Lynnwood , WA / 2,295 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Contacted dealership on a Tuesday about a truck for sale that was priced well below blue book, too good to be true. I asked the salesman Mahdi to confirm bed length and send me more photos of truck, he said he would do it that day but I never heard back from him. I finally heard back from him on Friday saying that he finally confirmed that the Chuck had a long bed like we were looking for and he sent me a few pictures we started the process of getting an appointment set up. We were worried about hidden problems so we set up a pre buyer's inspection at a separate dealership and set an appointment with the salesman for the next day at 1:30 to come take the truck for a test drive and the prebuyers inspection. I texted the salesman at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to confirm that the truck was there and that we were still on for the 1:30 appointment, he confirmed and my husband left our home at 12:25 to drive the hour it took to the dealership. Received a text from the salesman at 12:45 saying that he was so sorry but someone was test driving the truck and most likely buying it. I called and asked to speak to a manager who is very insensitive to the whole issue and said that's their policy that it's first come first serve, they won't even hold a vehicle for travel time which is a policy I've never heard. I believe there is a hidden problem with this truck and they knew we were going to find out at the buyer's inspection. We also found out along the way that the truck did have a lot of work done to it that was not listed on the Carfax and that the dealership did not disclose to us prior to sitting the appointment, we got this information from giving the VIN number to a different dealership and they looked it up and said that it did have some major mechanical repairs including pistons and something with the gasket. These guys are [non-permissible content removed]

