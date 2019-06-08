Used Chrysler Sedan for Sale Near Me
- 26,492 miles
$21,500$2,189 Below Market
Moss Bros. Chevrolet - Moreno Valley / California
Arriving in style isn't just an option. It's a necessity. And substance? We've got plenty. Every Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (CPOV) has to pass our stringent certification process guaranteeing that only the finest vehicles get certified.
Dealer Review:
We have bought our last 6 cars from Moss Bros. and we are always more than satisfied with the cars, as well as the level of care from the staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG3KH634180
Stock: E514130R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 51,895 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,998
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, Power Equipment Package, black Cloth. 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI SOHC FWD Bright White Clearcoat.Our Risk Free story includes: 1) 3 day or 150 mile money back guarantee. 2) 30 day or 1500 mile replacement guarantee. 3) We'll show you our 150 point inspection in writing, and signed by one of our factory certified technicians. 4) We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. 5) Live Market Pricing: To assure you of the best value for your dollar. ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCAB5FN572221
Stock: N20T8259A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 85,180 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,890
C. R. Motor Sales - Hudson / Michigan
Take command of the road in the 2015 Chrysler 200! This spectacularly designed vehicle challenges higher-priced competitors in its class! All of the premium features expected of a Chrysler are offered, including: leather upholstery, adjustable headrests in all seating positions, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCEG0FN512305
Stock: 4971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2019
- 55,112 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500
Milosch's Palace Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lake Orion / Michigan
BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, **PASSED MILOSCH'S EXTENSIVE SAFETY INSPECTION, BACKUP CAMERA, **NON-SMOKER, **LOW LOW MILES, **FACTORY CERTIFIED, **CHRYSLER CERTIFIED, *HEATED FRONT SEATS, Black Cloth, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Comfort Group, Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Quick Order Package 26L, Rear A/C & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors. 2016 Chrysler 200 S 9-Speed Automatic FWD Recent Arrival! Velvet Red Pearlcoat Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateThe Milosch family has been serving Lake Orion and Oxford's automotive needs since 1967. Come experience the Palace Advantage! We want to give you a fair and competitive price upfront. We would also love to have your trade-in! We will give you a fair market trade value for your vehicle. Want to know what your trade is worth? Use our Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer feature on our website to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.Our Service Department & Express Lane are open convenient hours during the week and Saturday. We also offer a free service shuttle for local customers, a customer lounge with free coffee and popcorn, as well as free wireless internet. We also offer a free car wash with every service. Comfort Group (Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Rear A/C & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, and Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone), Quick Order Package 26L, FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Month Trial (Registration Required), 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Accessory Switch Bank, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth w/Leather Trimmed Sport Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Flex Fuel Vehicle, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 7" Driver Info Display Cluster, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Access, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Satin Carbon AluminuM.
Dealer Review:
Sherry was easy to work with, found us just what would meet our needs, and a vehicle that fit into our price range. She listened to our needs and made recommendations to find us the perfect vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCBG1GN134534
Stock: 51477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 78,351 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,895
Alta Mere DriveTime - Fort Worth / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCAB7GN136102
Stock: 1040228272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,988$1,382 Below Market
Stevenson-Hendrick Honda Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Check out this 2019 Chrysler 300 300S. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Chrysler 300 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" DARK BRONZE ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 850RE, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 850RE, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, CARAMEL/BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED SPORT SEATS, 300S ALLOY PACKAGE -inc: Titanium Exhaust Tips, Dark Bronze Badging, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Dark Bronze Aluminum, Liquid Titanium Chrome Wing Badge, Black Grille w/Dark Bronze Surround, Alloy Floor Mats, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum, and Vinyl Door Trim Insert. Online
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG0KH659087
Stock: P5676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2019 Chrysler 300 Limited14,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,795$2,396 Below Market
Mall of Georgia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Buford / Georgia
2019 CHRYSLER 300 LIMITED***CHRYSLER CERTIFIED W/ 100K WARRANTY***DUAL PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF***8.4" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY W/ NAVIGATION AND REAR BACKUP CAMERA***HARMAN KARDON AUDIO GROUP***SAFETY TEC PLUS PKG***HID HEADLIGHTS***HEATED FRONT AND REAR LEATHER SEATS***VENTILATED SEATS***HEATED STEERING WHEEL***DUAL POWER SEATS***APPLE CAR PLAY***BLUETOOTH***REMOTE START***PUSH BUTTON START***AUTO TEMP CONTROL DUAL A/C***ONE OWNER W/ AN ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK!! Recent Arrival! Certified. 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited Ceramic Gray Clearcoat *Certified*, *AutoCheck Accident Free*, *Clean History Report*, *One Owner*, *Navigation*, *Sunroof*, *Bluetooth*, *Rear View Camera*, 19 harman/kardon GreenEdge Speakers, Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Delete Power Backlight Sunshade, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, GPS Navigation, harman/kardon Audio Group, harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Light Group, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System, Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold, Quick Order Package 2ET, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, SafetyTec Plus Group, Surround Sound. 19/30 City/Highway MPG FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 125 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceREASON TO BUY CERTIFIED FROM US: ** 7 YEAR / 100,000 MILE FACTORY BACKED LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY** ** 3 MONTH / 3,000 MILE FACTORY BACKED FULL MECHANICAL COVERAGE** **FULL COVERAGE ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE FOR 100,000 MILES** ** RENTAL CAR ALLOWANCE UP TO $35 PER DAY / $175 PER OCCURENCE** ** ONE OF THE LARGEST SELECTIONS OF PREOWNED DODGE, CHRYSLER, JEEP AND RAM INVENTORIES IN THE ATLANTA METRO AREA**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG8KH722447
Stock: P11862
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 47,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,775
Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vicksburg / Michigan
**BACKUP CAMERA!**, **AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING!**, **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **MP3 AND IPHONE COMPATIBLE!**, **PANORAMIC MOONROOF**, 1 OWNER, 0 ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, ONE OWNER, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Passed Dealer Inspection, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, 4D Sedan, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat, 19" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Light Group, Memory seat, Navigation system: Garmin, Panic alarm, ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Quick Order Package 22T, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Safetytec Plus Group, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats.Odometer is 17721 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG***FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY Vicksburg CDJR Exclusive! SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS!*** FREE Engine Warranty with purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicle...Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM... the ONLY Dealer in Southwest Michigan with THIS EXCLUSIVE Engine for Life PROMISE!At Vicksburg CDJR - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! We are MORE than a small town dealer....We make car buying the way it should be: FUN, INFORMATIVE, AND FAIR! Get ready to ENJOY the car buying experience just as much as you do your new car when we will roll out our famous "RED CARPET" treatment!Price cannot be combined with other offers, see dealer for details."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 300 C with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKG9GH239447
Stock: S8029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 36,034 miles
$21,949
Scott Will Toyota of Sumter - Sumter / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 S with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABG6JH285566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,455$427 Below Market
Victory Chevrolet of Smithville - Smithville / Missouri
Covid-19 has impacted all of our daily lives in ways that a few weeks ago seemed unimaginable. Because of this, we have taken steps to limit exposure for anyone who is in need of a vehicle. We have drastically increased our safety measures from both a disinfecting and personal distancing perspective. If you see a vehicle that meets your needs please reach out via email or phone. We are willing to bring a vehicle to you for test-drive or purchase. Either way, we are here to help. 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 200 Touring, 4D Sedan, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Black w/Premium Cloth Bucket Seats. S Exterior Appearance Package-18' Polished Aluminum Wheels,Black Finish Fog Lamp Bezels,Black Finish S Grille,Black Inlay Chrysler S Wing Badging,Projector Fog Lamps,S Badging Exterior Cluster,UConnect Voice Command W/ Bluetooth,Remote USB Port,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror W/ Microphone.8-Way Power Drivers Seat,6-Speaker Audio System,Universal Garage Door Opener,Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors. Why should you buy from Victory Chevrolet of Smithville? Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Smithville. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Smithville area. https://www.victorychevykc.com/HomePage Phone: 816-532-0900. *Nobody Beats A Victory Deal*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCBBB1DN656817
Stock: F004225A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 25,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,374
Gary Lang Chevrolet - Mchenry / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1275 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 4D Sedan Touring 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic RWD FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Call us at 815-385-2100 or stop in to Gary Lang Auto Group on State Rte 31 today and see why we are #1 in McHenry County! We are a volume driven dealer who prides itself on customer satisfaction. If you want the best price along with the best service then look no further than Gary Lang. 'If it doesn't say Gary Lang We are a volume driven dealer who prides itself on customer satisfaction. If you want the best price along with the best service then look no further than Gary Lang. 'If it doesn't say Gary Lang on the back, you probably paid too much'on the back, you probably paid too much'Tax, title, license and doc fee extra. Price includes all applicable rebates and incentives during current month or specified incentive period determined by manufacture. Dealer not responsible for errors made by web host or manufacture. See dealer for further details.
Dealer Review:
My experience was awesome...because of my sales rep - Bill Ciszon! He is not a pushy salesman which is great because I would have walked away if he was. He goes above and beyond giving his customer the service and help that they need!!! With Bill, I know that he has my best interests in mind to make sure I'm a happy customer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAAG8JH137663
Stock: K210034A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 37,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,000
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of McAlester - Mcalester / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! Get WARRANTY FOR LIFE at zero additional charge on any vehicle we have with under 100,000 miles on it when you take it home! WOW!! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details!Gloss Black 2019 Chrysler 300 S AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPGCome see your friends today at Patriot CDJR in McAlester, OK! Visit our online showroom at www.PatriotMac.com today!
Dealer Review:
Everyone is friendly and ready to help you. They made buying my new truck a great experience. I have went through other dealers that make it such a hassle. I will be going through Patriots from now on.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAGG0KH586344
Stock: PM2272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 17,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,490
Motor City Buick GMC - Bakersfield / California
5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display, Ventilated front seats. 8-Speed Automatic 19/30 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Chrysler 300 Limited To see this vehicle today call Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield at (661) 735-1331. CARFAX One-Owner.
Dealer Review:
Rob Fortner was very patient and friendly. He showed us several cars to find what best fit our family. Very happy with my purchase and also love the L-certified warranty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG8KH631372
Stock: PX058748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 6,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$29,981$482 Below Market
Benton Nissan of Bessemer - Bessemer / Alabama
2020 Chrysler 300 S Gloss BlackClean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.**** Lifetime Powertrain Warranty****, Full Custom Window Tint, Leather, USB/Handsfree/Sync/Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Professionally Detailed, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Black Chrome Surround 300S Grille, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Sport Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear seat center armrest, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum.Welcome to the ALL NEW Benton Nissan of Bessemer, we are just right down the road or a "click away". All our vehicles come with the Benton Benefit Program that provides added features & benefits to both enhance and protect your new vehicle. From protective coatings for your paint & interior surfaces to nitrogen tire service & roadside assistance we provide the most value for your money. Car care products, Air Force quality Rain Repellent for the windshield, headlight restoration, AC refresh & ID Theft Protection just add more value to the Benton Benefit Program. Every vehicle that qualifies less than 10 years old & less than 100,000 miles comes with our Lifetime Pwertrain Limited Warranty providing peace of mind coverage for your future. We recondition our used vehicles to top standards and make that info readily available along with the Car Fax on the dash of every vehicle.If your in Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Brookwood, McCalla, Birmingham, Clanton you are right down the road.19/30 City/Highway MPGPrice plus Benton benefits, dealer added options, taxes and fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Chrysler 300 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCABGXLH141778
Stock: F1110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 79,009 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,595
Hwy 240 DriveTime - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3CCCCB3FN528358
Stock: 1040228862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,995
Clay Cooley Mistubishi - Arlington / Texas
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 801 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Gloss Black 2019 Chrysler 300 4D Sedan Limited 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 19/30 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed Automatic RWDAt Clay Cooley Auto Group, we believe in selling our customers only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles that have been delicately sourced from all across the United States. By reaching out to markets nationwide, we ensure to be able to pass on the lowest prices for pre-owned vehicles and nonetheless offer the highest quality cars the market provides.7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Arlington.All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous inspection process by ASE certified technicians, ensuring the vehicles are in perfect condition before you join us for your first test drive. On average, we spend$1,600 in servicing and reconditioning costs on each vehicle, and further we also offer Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. We have been proudly serving the DFW/ Metroplex for over 20 years, and remain family owned and operated to this day. We invite you to visit us at any of our 12 stores across the DFW Metroplex in store or online at www.claycooleymitsubishi.com we are excited to serve you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAEG3KH609635
Stock: AR58561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 112,093 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,000$860 Below Market
Dean Arbour Ford Lincoln - Alpena / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chrysler 200 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C3BC1FB0BN568600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,894 miles
$22,389
Landmark FIAT - Springfield / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Chrysler 300 Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CCAKGXKH569901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
