Used Chrysler Sedan for Sale Near Me

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1275 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright White Clearcoat 2018 Chrysler 300 4D Sedan Touring 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic RWD FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Call us at 815-385-2100 or stop in to Gary Lang Auto Group on State Rte 31 today and see why we are #1 in McHenry County! We are a volume driven dealer who prides itself on customer satisfaction. If you want the best price along with the best service then look no further than Gary Lang. 'If it doesn't say Gary Lang We are a volume driven dealer who prides itself on customer satisfaction. If you want the best price along with the best service then look no further than Gary Lang. 'If it doesn't say Gary Lang on the back, you probably paid too much'on the back, you probably paid too much'Tax, title, license and doc fee extra. Price includes all applicable rebates and incentives during current month or specified incentive period determined by manufacture. Dealer not responsible for errors made by web host or manufacture. See dealer for further details.

My experience was awesome...because of my sales rep - Bill Ciszon! He is not a pushy salesman which is great because I would have walked away if he was. He goes above and beyond giving his customer the service and help that they need!!! With Bill, I know that he has my best interests in mind to make sure I'm a happy customer!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Chrysler 300 Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 30 Highway)

