Used Chrysler Sedan for Sale Near Me

Milosch's Palace Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Lake Orion / Michigan

BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, **PASSED MILOSCH'S EXTENSIVE SAFETY INSPECTION, BACKUP CAMERA, **NON-SMOKER, **LOW LOW MILES, **FACTORY CERTIFIED, **CHRYSLER CERTIFIED, *HEATED FRONT SEATS, Black Cloth, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Comfort Group, Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Quick Order Package 26L, Rear A/C & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors. 2016 Chrysler 200 S 9-Speed Automatic FWD Recent Arrival! Velvet Red Pearlcoat Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateThe Milosch family has been serving Lake Orion and Oxford's automotive needs since 1967. Come experience the Palace Advantage! We want to give you a fair and competitive price upfront. We would also love to have your trade-in! We will give you a fair market trade value for your vehicle. Want to know what your trade is worth? Use our Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer feature on our website to get a guaranteed value for your vehicle.Our Service Department & Express Lane are open convenient hours during the week and Saturday. We also offer a free service shuttle for local customers, a customer lounge with free coffee and popcorn, as well as free wireless internet. We also offer a free car wash with every service. Comfort Group (Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Humidity Sensor, Rear A/C & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, and Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone), Quick Order Package 26L, FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Black Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Month Trial (Registration Required), 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Accessory Switch Bank, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth w/Leather Trimmed Sport Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Flex Fuel Vehicle, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium 7" Driver Info Display Cluster, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Access, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Satin Carbon AluminuM.

Dealer Review:

Sherry was easy to work with, found us just what would meet our needs, and a vehicle that fit into our price range. She listened to our needs and made recommendations to find us the perfect vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chrysler 200 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C3CCCBG1GN134534

Stock: 51477

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020