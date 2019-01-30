2019 Lexus UX 200
What’s new
- The 2019 Lexus UX 200 is an all-new model
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy
- Lots of standard and optional safety tech
- Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
- Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
- Small rear cargo space with high liftover height
- Less powerful than some competitors
- All-wheel drive isn't available
Which UX 200 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
Survey the automotive landscape and you'll see several examples of just how big luxury SUVs can get. Whether it's a Cadillac Escalade or a Lincoln Navigator, there's no shortage of behemoth people-movers on the road. But several automakers are also moving in the other direction, and the latest extra-small arrival is the 2019 Lexus UX 200.
Just how small can an SUV get while still providing the plush appointments that buyers expect of luxury brands? Pretty small, as it turns out. BMW and Mercedes have found success by shrinking their larger family-size SUVs into what are essentially tall hatchbacks. With the UX, Lexus takes a similar approach, distilling some of the blissful comforts of its RX and NX models into a classy subcompact crossover. It also happens to be the most affordable way to get into the Lexus brand.
Because of its modest 169-horsepower engine, the UX falls short of most of its competitors in terms of acceleration. But the upside is better fuel economy. Where rival mini-SUVs from Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti achieve roughly 26-27 mpg combined, the Lexus returns 33 mpg combined, according to EPA estimates. There's also a hybrid model, the UX 250h, that achieves 39 mpg combined.
Inside, the UX impresses with a classic Lexus formula of understated style and lots of standard features. But this is also where you'll find most of the UX's drawbacks. The infotainment system isn't particularly easy to use, and the cargo area is small. There's also evidence of cost-cutting, with some of the interior surfaces and materials feeling more Toyota Corolla than Lexus SUV. Overall, however, we think the new Lexus UX 200 is worth a look for anyone seeking a sharp-looking ride in a pint-size package.
2019 Lexus UX 200 models
The 2019 Lexus UX is a five-passenger SUV that comes in base, Luxury and F Sport trim levels. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (169 hp, 151 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels only through a continuously variable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on the UX 250h hybrid (reviewed separately) only.
Standard features include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, heated side mirrors, proximity entry and push-button start, selectable drive modes, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and a 60/40-split folding rear seat.
Technology highlights include a rearview camera, Bluetooth, an infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen display, smartphone app-based navigation, onboard Wi-Fi, four USB ports, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, six-speaker audio system and satellite radio.
In addition to standard safety features, the UX 200 also includes the Lexus Safety System 2.0, which encompasses driver assistance features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, road sign recognition, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency services.
Optional for the base UX is the Premium package. It adds heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, automatic wipers and washi interior trim, inspired by Japanese fabric paper.
Opt for the Luxury trim and you get all of the Premium package's features along with sound-damping front side windows, auto-dimming side mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, driver-seat memory functions, blind-spot monitoring, a navigation system, a 10.3-inch central display, and an eight-speaker sound system.
The F Sport trim is more of a performance package than trim level (although Lexus classifies it as the latter) and includes unique 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED foglights, an augmented engine sound generator, steering wheel paddle shifters, sport front seats, and an upgraded digital gauge cluster.
Several stand-alone options allow you to season the UX further to taste. They include upgraded triple-beam LED headlights, a sunroof, a windshield wiper de-icer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a heated steering wheel. Tech upgrades include parking sensors with low-speed auto braking, a head-up display and a wireless phone charger.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.8
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.5
Braking6.0
Steering8.0
Handling7.5
Drivability7.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.0
Interior6.8
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess6.5
Visibility6.5
Quality8.5
Utility6.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus UX 200.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- value
- interior
- appearance
- comfort
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- handling & steering
- lights
- steering wheel
- engine
- technology
- driving experience
- safety
- road noise
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
We traded in a 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn for a 2019 Lexus UX 200 with Premium Package in Eminent White Pearl with Birch interior. At the time of this review, I have driven this car for 850 miles. The UX is the cheapest way to get into the Lexus brand via a new car. The window sticker for our car was $36,718 and it comes with plenty of features that make up for a great value: Moonroof, auto dimming inner rearview mirror with compass and homelink, rain sensing wipers, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, power rear hatch door with kick sensor, blind spot, full safety suite with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert with automatic braking, parking assist (sensors in the front and back of car), pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, and road sign assist (the car has a camera that will recognize speed limit, yield, do not enter, stop, and a few other signs and display them in the instrument cluster). I think the key is to keep this car under $40k and not get it fully loaded. We decided against the F Sport package as well as the upgraded 10 inch screen. If you’re considering this car, you’ve likely read and watched some video reviews already and you might be concerned about the power and if it’s adequate. I’m finding this car to be plenty powerful around town, and I’m coming from a VW GTI which is much quicker. While this car is slower, it does not feel as slow as some people are making it out to be. Put the car in Sport mode and you have plenty of power to accelerate around town and on the freeway. Our other vehicle is a 2018 Lexus RX450h F Sport. I’m surprised how many features this UX has that either carry over from the current gen RX or are even better. For example, the RX has a heated steering wheel but it’s only an on/off button, whereas the UX has an auto feature and two stages (high and low). You also have the new Lexus Concierge which turns both front seats and the steering wheel on “Auto” and all three will adjust to the climate control. Of course, you also get Apple CarPlay which the majority of the Lexus lineup still doesn’t have. Another thing that I was surprised to learn was that the UX offers a black headliner with certain interior colors — even without having to opt for the F Sport package. This is something I always prefer to have in a car, and it’s nice to not need the F Sport package just to get it. Speaking of the interior, we had a tough time deciding between the black interior vs. birch interior. We ended up with birch which is a very, very light gray (almost looks white). Most people were advising against it in favor of maintenance, but we took the risk and are so happy with the decision (so far). The black is just too dark, especially on the doors where nothing seems to break up the design other than the door handle. With birch, you get a little more contrast. The seats are extremely comfortable and the car glides like butter. You don’t feel like you’re driving the “cheap” Lexus. It’s actually very smooth, quiet, refined, and more fun in Sport mode than I would have thought. The back seat is pretty small, but you can still fit adults back there as long as all passengers aren’t 6+ ft tall. Here are my gripes: (1) We’re not quite getting the 33 combined MPG. I’ll continue to monitor and update this review as time goes on though. (2) There’s a lack of storage throughout. No sunglass holder, side pockets in front doors are small and they don’t exist in the rear doors. But that’s about it so far. We love everything else. Do yourself a favor and consider this vehicle! You get so much for your money, including Lexus reliability and an impressive warranty. **UPDATE March 2020 (1 yr later)** We're still loving our UX! It has been reliable the entire time. We now have 15k miles on the car and have only gone to the dealer for 5k, 10k, 15k services. At the 10k service we mentioned a slight rattle in the front passenger door when playing music. The dealer was able to fix it with some insulation of some sort. No other issues to date! We continue to enjoy the smooth ride. The birch interior has also held up really well. It doesn't show any dirt, which is surprising given it's near-white color!
I traded in a ‘16 RX350 for this ‘19 UX 200. Believe it or not this car is even more refined and immensely more satisfying. I could not believe how extremely quiet and isolated the smaller SUV has become. It absolutely turns on a dime. It is tremendously responsive in every detail from breaking to steering to every input you can conceive. The updated electronics are amazing. The screens are so much brighter than prior Lexus’s with pinpoint detail and super high resolution. The graphics are lightning quick and now up to date, even futuristic. The car has a low center of gravity and the F sport model gives a firm turn with a Lexus cush. I am 6’2” and headroom is not a question. My bright red F Sort model with roof rails was a mostly loaded model and stickered at $40,393 lacking the head up display and the memory seating as well as the triple beam headlights but included every other option. Fill-ups are $19 for the 12.4 gallon tank and the mileage is true at 32 city. I even get 42 highway when they publish the expected mpg at 39. I get a new car every 20 months or so and I have not loved a car this much in a long time...actually ever. My recent prior autos: 2016 LEXUS RX350 GREAT; 2015 BMW X3 DISLIKED; 2015 MERCEDES GLK HATED; 2015 HONDA CIVIC LOVED; 2014 ACURA TLX DISLIKED;
I just leased this car, and love the flexibility. Currently, I also drive the LC500, and needed a more flexible car, with additional space for extra passengers, and to do shopping for larger items. I have had 8 Lexus' since 2001. I love this car. The size is perfect, the look is sporty, interior is not as expensive as my other Lexus', but I really needed a daily driver, to go to work and leave it parked in the parking lot. I will drive my LC500 for the flash, power, performance, and attention.
I was looking for a Car from a Premium brand that I would use for regular commute mostly in the City of LA. For the price, fuel economy, reliability, resale and safety - Lexus UX200 was a GREAT buy for me. I looked at X1, Q3 and GLA, they all have certain things (like rear space for passengers in X1 and the cargo space etc.,) going better compared to Lexus whereas certain other things (fuel economy, base price, reliability etc.,) not so great. I got the base version with some extras like Sunroof, Power rear door, Rear view mirror with compass and Homelink etc., Overall, for what I was looking for as a new entrant into the Luxury car segment, driving the car in Los Angeles for commute, this worked out so well for me. I kept my Mazda CX-5 for 6 years before selling it now. I hope I keep this Lexus UX200 longer with almost no expenses for any big maintenance.
Sponsored cars related to the UX 200
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$32,150
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$34,150
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$37,350
|MPG
|29 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|169 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite UX 200 safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus UX 200 vs. the competition
Lexus UX 200 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
The GLA was among the first subcompact luxury SUVs to debut. Some people derided it and questioned Mercedes' willingness to dilute its brand image with a small SUV. But credit Mercedes for seeing it through since the GLA is one of its most popular models today. Handling is excellent, the standard engine is powerful and punchy, and it offers all-wheel drive — all marks the UX 200 doesn't quite hit.
Lexus UX 200 vs. BMW X1
A strong and responsive turbo engine and quick, unflappable handling make the X1 the most agile and athletic of today's small luxury SUVs. It also has one of the roomiest cabins for this group and a high degree of fit and finish. But we've found the X1's ride is a little too stiff, particularly when the road gets rough. In contrast, the UX rides smoothly. Also, in somewhat uncharacteristic BMW fashion, the X1 allows in quite a bit of road and wind noise.
Lexus UX 200 vs. Buick Encore
The Buick is more affordable and doesn't give up a great deal to the UX's offerings. Like the UX 200, the Encore comes with an impressive list of standard features and is maneuverable around town. Buick's tradition of providing a quiet interior is on full display in the Encore as well. That said, the Encore's engine doesn't have much power — it's even less than the UX's underpowered-for-the-class four-cylinder.
FAQ
Is the Lexus UX 200 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus UX 200?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus UX 200:
- The 2019 Lexus UX 200 is an all-new model
Is the Lexus UX 200 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus UX 200 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus UX 200?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus UX 200 is the 2019 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,150.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $32,150
- F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $34,150
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $37,350
What are the different models of Lexus UX 200?
More about the 2019 Lexus UX 200
2019 Lexus UX 200 Overview
The 2019 Lexus UX 200 is offered in the following submodels: UX 200 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus UX 200?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus UX 200 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 UX 200 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 UX 200.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus UX 200 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 UX 200 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus UX 200?
Which 2019 Lexus UX 200s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus UX 200 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus UX 200.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus UX 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus UX 200 for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,475.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,876.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus UX 200?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
