 Used Car Ratings
Home / Used Cars / Used Car Ratings

Edmunds Used Car Ratings - Car, Truck & SUV Ratings


Edmunds rating system

The Edmunds Testing Team evaluates some 200 cars each year. Each vehicle is driven on a standardized road test loop and visits our test track for instrumented testing in controlled conditions. Our time behind the wheel is used to develop ratings that describe how a car stacks up against its direct rivals in a particular size and price class.

See our list of the Best Used Cars and save some serious cash without compromising on features or performance.

If you are looking to buy a new vehicle, see our new car ratings.

Sedans | Coupes | SUVs | Hatchbacks | Convertibles | Hybrid/Electric | Minivan/Van | Wagons | Trucks | Diesels

Used Sedan Ratings

2012 Audi A4 Sedan 2012 Audi A4
2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Eco
2013 Chrysler 300 2013 Chrysler 300
2012 Hyundai Azera 2012 Hyundai Azera
2012 Hyundai Equus 2012 Hyundai Equus
2013 Hyundai Genesis 2013 Hyundai Genesis
2012 Hyundai Sonata 2012 Hyundai Sonata
2012 Jaguar XF 2012 Jaguar XF
2013 Jaguar XF 2013 Jaguar XF
2013 Kia Rio 2013 Kia Rio
2012 Toyota Camry 2012 Toyota Camry
2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan 2012 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan

Used Coupe Ratings

2012 Audi TT RS 2012 Audi TT RS
2013 Audi TT RS 2013 Audi TT RS
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed
2013 BMW M3 2013 BMW M3
2013 Chevrolet Camaro 2013 Chevrolet Camaro
2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
2013 Dodge SRT Viper 2013 Dodge SRT Viper
2013 Ford Mustang 2013 Ford Mustang
2013 Ford Shelby GT500 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
2013 Infiniti G Coupe 2013 Infiniti G Coupe
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG
2012 Nissan 370Z 2012 Nissan 370Z
2012 Porsche 911 2012 Porsche 911
2013 Scion FR-S 2013 Scion FR-S
2013 Subaru BRZ 2013 Subaru BRZ

Used SUV Ratings

2013 Acura MDX 2013 Acura MDX
2013 Buick Enclave 2013 Buick Enclave
2013 Buick Encore 2013 Buick Encore
2012 Ford Edge 2012 Ford Edge
2012 Honda CR-V 2012 Honda CR-V
2013 Infiniti FX 2013 Infiniti FX
2013 Infiniti JX 2013 Infiniti JX
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
2013 Lexus RX 350 2013 Lexus RX 350
2013 Mazda CX-9 2013 Mazda CX-9
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2013 Toyota RAV4 2013 Toyota RAV4
2013 Toyota Sequoia 2013 Toyota Sequoia
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
2013 Volvo XC60 2013 Volvo XC60

Most Researched Vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

New Car Research

New Hatchback Ratings

2013 Chevrolet Sonic 2013 Chevrolet Sonic
2013 Fiat 500 Abarth 2013 Fiat 500 Abarth
2013 Fiat 500 T 2013 Fiat 500 T
2013 Ford Fiesta 2013 Ford Fiesta
2013 Ford Focus ST 2013 Ford Focus ST
2013 Honda Fit 2013 Honda Fit
2013 MINI Cooper Paceman 2013 MINI Cooper Paceman
2013 Nissan Juke 2013 Nissan Juke
2012 Subaru Impreza 2012 Subaru Impreza
2013 Toyota Yaris 2013 Toyota Yaris
2012 Volkswagen Beetle 2012 Volkswagen Beetle

Used Convertible Ratings

2013 Audi RS 5 2013 Audi RS 5
2013 BMW 6 Series 2013 BMW 6 Series
2013 Chrysler 200 2013 Chrysler 200
2012 Porsche 911 2012 Porsche 911

Used Hybrid/Electric Ratings

2013 Acura ILX Hybrid 2013 Acura ILX Hybrid
2013 Chevrolet Volt 2013 Chevrolet Volt
2013 Ford Fusion Energi 2013 Ford Fusion Energi
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid
2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
2013 Kia Optima Hybrid 2013 Kia Optima Hybrid
2012 Porsche Panamera 2012 Porsche Panamera
2012 Tesla Model S 2012 Tesla Model S
2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid
2013 Toyota Prius 2013 Toyota Prius
2012 Toyota Prius c 2012 Toyota Prius c
2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in

Used Minivan/Van Ratings

2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van
2012 Toyota Sienna 2012 Toyota Sienna

Used Wagon Ratings

2013 Audi allroad 2013 Audi allroad
2012 Mercedes-Benz E350 2012 Mercedes-Benz E350
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
2013 Volvo XC70 2013 Volvo XC70

Used Truck Ratings

2013 Ford F-150 SuperCab 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCab
2012 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 2012 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab

Used Diesel Ratings

2013 Porsche Cayenne 2013 Porsche Cayenne
2013 Volkswagen Passat 2013 Volkswagen Passat